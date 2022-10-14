Last call for popular Burgess Street Food Fest

Another Burgess Street Food Festival is taking place 11 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event is the last one taking place at the Etheldra Mae Williams Park, 14300 Burgess St. at the corner of Acacia on Detroit's west side. A dozen food vendors will be at the event which also includes a classic car display.

Food vendors include Dot & Etta's Shrimp Hut, known for its fried shrimp and run by the Crawford family. Several Crawford family members have brought back the longtime Detroit eatery by doing pop-ups around town.

Another Detroit classic, chef Greg Beard's Soul-N-the Wall restaurant, will be at the festival with its famed Boogaloo Wonderland sandwich. The classic sandwich is seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, melted cheese and Boogaloo sauce.

Other vendors at the food festival include Breadless, a sandwich shop with sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens instead of bread. There's also the Deal on the Hill, 5 Mile Grill and BBQ, ATM Foods and Treats, Vegan Nova, Walk-Ins Express, Taste the Flava, NutriBae Real Fruit Smoothies, and several dessert vendors. The event also includes a "Friends with Classic Cars" display of classic cars built between 1920-1993. Local artists, authors, and small businesses will be on hand selling merchandise. For a list of vendors and menus go to williamspark.org/menu.

