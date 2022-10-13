Read full article on original website
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect
(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
14-Year-Old James Bond Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Homeland (Homeland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that at around 2:36 p.m. the crash occurred at Homeland and McWade Avenues.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning.
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash
Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
Suspect arrested after homicide in DHS, officer-involved shooting investigation in Sky Valley
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation.
Desert Hot Springs PD: Suspect in custody after homicide, active investigation underway
The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Police Chief Jim Henson tells News Channel 3 that a suspect is now in custody after a homicide Friday morning in the city. Police got a call at 7:40 a.m. alerting them to an incident on the 13-500 block of Mountain View. The scene became a homicide investigation.
National Teen Driver Safety Week underway
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week running October 16 through October 22. In recognition of the event, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the city of La Quinta, encourage teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Traffic collisions remain the leading
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3
New Trial Proceeds for Man Accused of Quadruple Homicide in Palm Springs in 2019
RIVERSIDE, CA – A jury trial reconvened here in Riverside County Superior Court last week for a man accused of murdering four individuals in 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. The trial began on June 17 of this year, after a previous trial ended in a jury deadlock. Jose Vladimir...
Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: man defense says is guilty testifies
In the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial, Monday the man the defense says is guilty testified. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended earlier this year with a deadlocked jury. The trial centered around John Olvera Monday - the man the defense argues is responsible
New Lawsuit Filed Against SCE Over Fairview Fire in Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility's negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month in Riverside County.
Vandalism on green at Terra Lago golf course is second incident in two months
An estimated $5,000 in damage is being repaired on a green at the golf course at Terra Lago, the head pro and tournament coordinator tells News Channel 3. Brian Hulbert said that Indio Police are investigating after the vandalism was discovered on one of the greens on the property, north course number six, this morning.
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information
Authorities investigate deadly crash in Joshua Tree
An investigation was continuing today into a fatal solo rollover crash in Joshua Tree that left a 44-year-old man dead and a female passenger with major injuries. The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when a man was driving northbound on Border Avenue by Sonora Road at a high rate of speed and lost control
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and
UPDATE: Juvenile injured in Desert Hot Springs shooting
Desert Hot Springs Police said a juvenile was recovering Wednesday morning from non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. He was shot Tuesday night at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive just south of Two Bunch Palms Trail, according to police. Police say they were notified a half hour later that a boy was admitted to a
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during
Storm damage closes La Quinta Park Splash Pad through end of season
The weekend storm cleanup continued Monday throughout the Coachella Valley. In La Quinta, the city says severe damage to a water feature of the Splash Pad at La Quinta Park will close the attraction for the rest of the season. You can see the Splash Pad as it looked Monday morning in the image below.
