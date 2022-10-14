ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Texans 'parting ways' with Jack Easterby, ESPN reports

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed. The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The news was first reported by ESPN.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy