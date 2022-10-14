Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How lack of running game put Browns' 'backs to the wall' in loss to Patriots
Jedrick Wills Jr. had an eerily familiar bitter taste of defeat in his mouth when he departed FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday evening. The Browns had just been dominated by the New England Patriots for the second consecutive season, losing 38-15 to extend their losing streak to three games. “It felt the exact same way...
Texans 'parting ways' with Jack Easterby, ESPN reports
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, The Associated Press has confirmed. The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The news was first reported by ESPN.
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 0