Durham, NC

balldurham.com

Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking

The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
DURHAM, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Moore starting to make an impact in Durham

It’s a big jump from the Eastern Plains 2A Conference to the ACC, but former Washington High School star running back Terry Moore has earned more playing time for the Duke Blue Devils. He didn’t appear in the opening victory over Temple, but made the travel squad to Northwestern...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas

Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Decision time for elite sharpshooter Darren Harris

Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning. Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington golfer is runner-up in County Amateur after playoff

Scott Tarcy liked playing in the Alamance County Amateur so much that he returned for a second go-around. He won the three-day golf tournament, needing a playoff hole to top Wade Boteler of Burlington on Sunday at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane. It marked the most significant victory for...
BURLINGTON, NC
my40.tv

Student who wore Confederate uniform to Erwin game sparks concern

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student wore a Confederate soldier's uniform to a recent high school football game, prompting some concern and criticism.. On Monday, Buncombe County Schools officials offered a reason and response over the student's attire at an Oct. 7 game. The student was part of a Junior ROTC Color Guard representing different eras of military history.
ASHEVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 9

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 9! Results from Week 8 can be found here. Up next: at Orange (10/17) East Chapel Hill (0-6): Lost to Chapel Hill, 40-16 (10/10) Up next: vs. Chatham...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
MEBANE, NC
WRAL News

Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died. The incident...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC

