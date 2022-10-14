ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

Lights Blinking, Speed Limits Raised on Barrier Island

A tell-tale sign of fall has arrived. Traffic lights up and down Route 35 on Ocean County’s northern barrier island were switched to “blinking” mode Monday, an annual tradition ushered in by a lack of summer volume and gridlock. The amber (yellow) lights run along the state...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Seven Homes Proposed to Replace Seaside Heights Motel

A developer has proposed the construction of seven homes on the site of a Seaside Heights motel that is now shuttered. The developer, 207 Carteret LLC, which takes its name from the address of the Mark III Motel, has applied for planning board approval top subdivide the property into seven individual lots. The motel property is located at the intersection of Carteret Avenue and Central Avenue in the northern end of town.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy