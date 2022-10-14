A developer has proposed the construction of seven homes on the site of a Seaside Heights motel that is now shuttered. The developer, 207 Carteret LLC, which takes its name from the address of the Mark III Motel, has applied for planning board approval top subdivide the property into seven individual lots. The motel property is located at the intersection of Carteret Avenue and Central Avenue in the northern end of town.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO