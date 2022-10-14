INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO