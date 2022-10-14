ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday. “That's a little bit of a gut punch," he said. Detroit has struggled over the years in part...
Houston Chronicle

Mathis faces up to 4 flags in penalty-plagued Broncos loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — On the first play of Damarri Mathis' first NFL start, the Denver cornerback committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty. Mathis' day got better, but it also got worse. When the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss was finished Monday night, Mathis had been flagged for pass interference...
Houston Chronicle

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley's agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

