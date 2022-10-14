Hillsdale resident recognized for tree planting program contributions

HILLSDALE — As part of the City of Hillsdale’s 2022 Arbor Day Celebration, the city would like to formally thank longtime resident Richard Eckert for a significant donation he made to the City’s Public Tree Planting Program this year, which enabled the planting of new Eastern Redbud trees along Wolf’s Point just beyond Sandy Beach.

Nine Eastern Redbud saplings in total were planted around Wolf’s Point earlier this summer. The location was chosen because the city’s public parks dotting the shores of Baw Beese Lake suffered heavy storm damage and tree loss in 2021. As the new trees mature, they are expected to improve soil retention and help stabilize the shoreline around the peninsula.

Now, several months later, the trees all appear to be healthy and thriving in their new, permanent home.

“We wanted to be sure these trees took root and became established before sharing the exciting news with the community,” said Gary Stachowicz, Hillsdale City Forester, who oversaw the plantings.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Eckert joined Gary, and Jason Blake, Hillsdale’s Department of Public Services director, at Wolf’s Point to receive a formal thank-you from city staff and pose for a few photographs to commemorate the plantings.

Hillsdale has achieved Tree City USA recognition for the past 43 years, which is a testament to the great effort that city staff, donors and volunteers have put forth over the years to care for and expand the city’s urban forest.

If you would like to assist the city with purchasing and planting trees in public spaces, you can make a tax-deductible donation to the Public Tree Planting Program, which benefits the community by increasing stock of public trees.

For more details, or to make a donation, please contact Gary Stachowicz at 517-437-6493.