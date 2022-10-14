Family-friendly Sioux Falls Halloween events from trick-or-treating to a Zombie Walk

It's 'Spooky Season,' and there are a number of different events in and around Sioux Falls with trick-or-treats for children and parties.

Here's a list of family-friendly events going on in and around Sioux Falls this Halloween.

ZooBoo at Great Plains Zoo

Location: Great Plains Zoo

When: Oct. 28-30

Time: Oct. 28: Friday is 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 for zoo members, $15 for non-members

A family-friendly annual event will take place at the Great Plains Zoo on Halloween weekend. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, a creepy carousel, trick-or-treat train rides and animal exhibits on Saturday and Sunday. There is also a sensory event on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. More information on the event can be found on the Great Plains Zoo website.

Halloween at Lake Lorraine

Location: Lake Lorraine

When: Oct. 15

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

The two-hour event will feature a free, family-friendly trick-or-treat experience, along the west side of the Lake Walk. There will be multiple candy stations and photo opportunities with princesses, superheroes and mascots.

Spooky Science

Location: Washington Pavilion

When: Oct. 15

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $14.50 plus tax for adults, $11 for children ages 3-17, free for members and children under 2.

An all-day event will be held at the Washington Pavilion as Halloween nears. Activites include spooky slime, witchy ring toss, mysterious magnets, wacky sounds and witch waters, gummy eyeball dissections, tattoos, boo bubbles, bean bag toss and more.

Fall Festival Party

Location: Juniper Apothecary, 401 E. 8th St.

When: Oct. 22

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

A free event at Juniper Apothecary will include vendors, coffee, pumpkin painting and more.

Haunted Car Wash

Location: Silverstar Car Wash, 4916 S. Marion Rd.

When: Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m.

Looking for a scare and in need of a car wash? Look no further, Silverstar Car Wash is hosting its fourth annual "Haunted Car Wash." The wash costs $20, and a portion of the proceeds goes toward Feeding South Dakota.

Hocus Pocus 1 + 2 Halloween Party

Location: Coast 2 Coast South

When: Oct. 28

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Coast 2 Coast will provide pizza and dessert at the event . In addition to the movies playing, there will be a costume contest, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks including beer, pop or juice for kids.

Teen Halloween Party

Location: Skate City SD

When: Oct. 28

Time: 8 p.m., to midnight

Cost: $15 pre-sale tickets, $20 at the door

The teen party includes a costume contest , door prizes, Halloween games and more. Each admission comes with four hours of skating, skate rentals and a $5 game card.

Fall Festival

Location: Active Faith Chiropractic, Lennox

When: Oct. 29

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

Cost: Free

Active Faith Chiropractic will host the second-annual fall festival in conjunction with the Lennox Commercial Club. Activities at the event include vendors, trunk or treat, food trucks, games, a bouncy house, fire trucks and a bake sale.

Trick or Treat Trails

Location: Big Sioux Recreation Area

When: Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m., to 7:30

Cost: A South Dakota State Park license is required to enter.

The campground will host an all-ages trick-or-treat event. Halloween costumes are encouraged, with the event starting at 3:30 p.m.

Trick or Treat at the Western Mall

Location: Western Mall

When: Oct. 29

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Businesses will be handing out candy for trick-or-treaters at the Western Mall from 1-3 p.m.

Trick or Treat Trail Run

Location: Paisley Park

When: Oct. 29

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 for candy dash, $40 for 5K run, $25 for 10K run, $50 for 15k run.

It'll be the 14th annual Trick or Treat Trail Run at Paisley Park , with events taking place on the bike paths along the Big Sioux River. Along with the three runs, there will be a candy dash for runners and walkers from ages 3-10, with each finisher receiving a goodie bag and event shirt.

Zombie Walk

Location: 8th and Railroad, Downtown Sioux Falls

When: Oct. 29

Time: Parade starts at 3 p.m.,

Cost: $5 registration, $5 zombie makeup (noon to 3 p.m.)

A parade down 8th St. and will end at 6th and Dakota Ave. There will be a photo contest with prizes awarded in categories including group, couple, adult, teen and children.

Downtown Trick or Treat

Location: Participating locations downtown

When: Oct. 30

Time: 1 p.m., to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

It'll be a full afternoon of trick-or-treating in downtown Sioux Falls at participating businesses . No pre-registration for the event is required.

Family Halloween Skate

Location: Skate City SD

When: Oct. 30

Time: Noon

Cost: $12 presale, $15 at door

Families are encouraged to head to Skate City, which will host a costume parade, Halloween games, candy and door prizes . Each admission comes with a skate rental and a $5 game card.

Mall-O-Ween

Location: The Empire Mall

When: Oct. 31

Time: 4 p.m., to 6

Cost: Free

The Empire Mall will host its Mall-O-Ween event on Oct. 31 , with it starting by collecting candy in the Center Court. There will also be a Halloween selfie station for families and attendees.

Trunk or Treat (Truks-N-Trykes)

Location: Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare & Prep

When: Oct. 22

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

For the second annual event , Truks-N-Trykes NurseryCare & Prep will have treats and prizes for the top-three car decorations.

Trunk or Treat at Hope Lutheran Church

Location: Hope Lutheran Church

When: Oct. 22

Time: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Hope Lutheran Church will host a family-friendly event. The church is actively seeking volunteers for the event. Costumes are asked to be child-appropriate, with no gore or scary items.

Trunk or Treat

Location: First Reformed Church

When: Oct. 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8.

Cost: Free

It'll be the 12th annual event for First Reformed Church, which encourages kid-friendly costumes and families to enjoy.

Trunk or Treat (Woofs and Waves)

Location: Woofs and Waves Pet & Aquarium Supply Store

When: Oct. 27

Time: 4 p.m., to 7

Cost: Freewill donation

More than a dozen trunks will be on hand at the event , including games for dogs, a photo station and a food truck. It's the first event of its kind at Woofs and Waves Pet & Aquarium Supply Store.

Trunk or Treat (1800 S. Katie)

Location: St Katharine Drexel Catholic Church

When: Oct. 29

Time: Trunks open from 6-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

After mass, St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church will hold a trunk-or-treat event . There will be a cake walk and book walk this year. Kids are encouraged to wear saintly/non-scary costumes to mass and then participate in the event.

Trunk-or-Treat (West Central School District)

Location: West Central Middle School

When: Oct. 29

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce will host a trunk-or-treat event , which will be held in the West Central Middle School. Attendees are asked to park in the High School lot.

Trunk or Treat (Peace Lutheran)

Location: Peace Lutheran Church

When: Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m., to 5

Cost: Free

Peace Lutheran Church and Sioux Falls Children's Ministry will host another year of its trunk-or-treat event , in the west parking lot. It'll be a safe, family-friendly environment for children to gather candy. Costumes are encouraged.

Trunk or Treat! (Harvest Church)

Location: Harvest Church

When: Oct. 29

Time: 4 p.m., to 6

Cost: Free

Information on the event can be found here .

Service First FCU Trunk or Treat

Location: Sevice First FCU

When: Oct. 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30

Cost: Free

Service First FCU will host a trunk-or-treat event at its main branch. There will be a costume contest for children under the age of 12, with a grand prize of $100. There will be candy and face painting at the free event. More information can be found here .

Trunk or Treat at Hilltop United Methodist Church

Location: Hilltop United Methodist Church

When: Oct. 29

Time: 1 p.m. to 3

Cost: Free

There will be trunks filled with candy, games and photo opportunities at the free-event held by Hilltop United Methodist Church. More information can be found here .

Trunk or Treat at Shalom CRC

Location: Shalom Christian Reformed Church

When: Oct. 29

Time: 2 p.m., to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Food, games and activities will be on hand at the Shalom Christian Reformed Church. There will also be Police Department vehicles there. More information can be found here .

Trunk or Treat at Hillcrest Church

Location: Hillcrest Church

When: Oct. 30

Time: 2 p.m., to 3:30

Cost: Free

Everyone is invited to the free event at Hillcrest. More information can be found here .

Trunk or Treat at East Side Lutheran Church

Location: East Side Lutheran Church

When: Oct. 30

Time: 2 p.m., to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

The annual event will welcome friends and family at East Side Lutheran Church. More information on the event can be found here .

Active Generations Trunk or Treat

Location: Active Generations

When: Oct. 30

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

It'll be the first event of its kind at Active Generations and the business is encouraging people to attend in their Halloween costumes. More information for the event can be found here .

Zion Lutheran Trunk and Treat

Location: Zion Lutheran Church

When: Oct. 30

Time: 4 p.m., to 5:30

Cost: Free

Games, crafts and candy will be given out at the Zion Lutheran Trunk and Treat. More information can be found here .

