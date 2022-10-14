ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Meet the Charlevoix Township supervisor candidates

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoUt2_0iYib8St00

CHARLEVOIX — Collin O'Brien and Dan Ulrich are running for Charlevoix Township's supervisor position in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The candidates answered several questions from the Courier.

The Courier reserved the right to edit responses for length, clarity and adherence to Associated Press style guidelines.

Their answers are as follows:

COLLIN O’BRIEN

Q: Introduce yourself

A: My name is Collin O’Brien, I am rapidly approaching 30 but looking forward to it! My wife (Molly) and I moved to Petoskey in 2017, we often spent our summer nights at Mt. McSauba and fell in love with the area. We chose to have our engagement photos at Mt. McSauba and we bought our photographer’s house just up the road from the park! We have been full time residents since October 2019 and feel like we are home. I am currently the general manager at The Back Lot - Charlevoix, I have worked in customer service management and restaurant management for over seven years.

Q: Have you held an elected position in the past?

A: I have never held an elected position in the past, but everyone has to start somewhere.

Q: Why are you running for election as Charlevoix Township supervisor?

A: I am running for Charlevoix Township supervisor because I love this community and truly care for its wellbeing. I would argue we have the most beautiful community in Michigan and I want to continue to treat this area with the love and care it deserves.

Q: What are the biggest challenges facing Charlevoix Township today?

A: I am committed to maintaining the services our great community provides while demonstrating fiscal discipline. I believe the biggest challenges facing Charlevoix Township today are transparency and accountability. I want to be transparent with all members of the township about budget allocations and other happenings. Our budget is very important and needs to reflect on the people that work hard to pay their taxes.

Q: What are the township's greatest strengths?

A: The township’s biggest strengths are the beautiful landscape that we love and cherish, and the people that make it such a welcoming community. We know how important our natural resources are, and how many people travel from far to see what we have to offer.

Q: What will be your top priorities, if elected?

A: My top priorities are not to reinvent the wheel, but turn it into a well oiled machine. There needs to be strict accountability for every dime our great community gives to preserve and improve this area.

DAN ULRICH

Q: Introduce yourself

A: My name is Dan Ulrich and I am running for Charlevoix Township supervisor. I am a 65 year old, retired civil engineering technician who worked over 30 years for local firm Northwest Design Group/OHM on large and small engineering and construction projects all over Michigan.

My family, wife Patti, children Elizabeth and Adam, have called Charlevoix Township home since 1990. Beyond taking care of and providing for my family, one of my passions is officiating high school basketball games, working at this hobby for 47 years, being selected to referee MHSAA State Finals games in 2004 and 2007.

Q: Have you held an elected position in the past?

A: I’ve been directly involved in township activities since 2010, appointed to the Township Planning Commission, and then later, serving as chairman and representative to the Zoning Board of Appeals for seven years. I was elected as Township Board trustee in 2020, and was appointed as deputy supervisor in July 2021 by current Supervisor Chuck Center.

Q: Why are you running for election as Charlevoix Township supervisor?

A: In addition to my desire to give back to a community that has provided so much to my family and myself, I am seeking this position because I have first-hand experience in local government, and also have over 40 years of professional work experience that will directly benefit the township. I believe I have leadership abilities, personal qualities, and real-life experience that will serve the township well in the future. And being retired, I will have the time and energy to dedicate myself to this position, and to the betterment of the township.

Q: What are the biggest challenges facing Charlevoix Township today?

A: Looking ahead, the township will face issues and problems that will need to be solved. The township’s role in providing fire protection in our wider community, large maintenance projects to be funded and performed on the township’s water delivery system, and repairs and paving on our township roads and streets are some of the larger issues which we will need to address.

Q: What are the township's greatest strengths?

A: Charlevoix Township is a great place to live, work and play. It is a safe community, a caring community, a community of neighbors and friends. A place we are all fortunate enough to call home.

Q: What will be your top priorities, if elected?

A: If elected, my top priorities would include:

  • Fire department maintenance and readiness requirements
  • Preparation and repainting of both water towers
  • Securing grant monies for water department and recreation projects
  • Security of township technology networks
  • Improvements and upgrades at Lake Shore Drive boat ramp
  • Development of township personnel policy manual

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

