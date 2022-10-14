'He's really good': Count Bill Belichick among members of the Nick Chubb Fan Club

BEREA − Bill Belichick isn't a man of many words. However, the New England Patriots coach becomes quite the wordsmith when it comes to talking about Nick Chubb.

"He's very hard to tackle," Belichick told reporters in New England this week. "Got tremendous contact balance, playing strength, good vision. Good patience. He really sets up his blocks well. He gets the most out of every block and then, he's very hard to get on the ground. Plays with good ball security and has had explosive plays. Gets a lot of tough yards, consistent yards. He's really good and he's got a good group in front of him and they absolutely know what they're doing."

It's not surprising to find the Patriots coach, whose team plays the Browns on Sunday, is a fan of the running back. It's hard to find those who have watched Chubb run this season who don't fall into that category.

Of course, the fact Belichick's defense is the one that will have to try to slow down the NFL's leading rusher does make it odd that he'd also be such a big fan. It's not odd to find those who are opening the holes for Chubb to be among his biggest fans.

"He's pretty impressive," All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio said. "Some of those runs, broken tackles, missed tackles are pretty special stuff. Sometimes plays only block for five or six yards, he has to make a guy miss and a lot of the times he does make guys miss. That first touchdown run [against the Los Angeles Chargers] was pretty impressive stuff and the guys that he was doing that to are great players in this league, so it's impressive what he does and he's just a fun guy to have back there to block for."

Bitonio, who was pulling to the right on the play, was the one providing Chubb with the protection on that touchdown run. Or, he was providing it to a point.

A view of the run from behind the Browns' offense showed virtually nowhere for Chubb to go. That, however, is when he turned it into a masterpiece.

Chubb avoided the diving grasp of linebacker Drue Tranquill about four yards behind the line of scrimmage, then eluded the grasp of both safeties, Derwin James and Alohi Gilman, within four yards of clearing the line. From there, all he needed to do was punctuate the 41-yard run with a stiff-arm of Khalil Mack at the 10 on his way into the end zone.

“I was pulling for the corner, and it was a little bit of a miss," Bitonio said after the game. "We were a little confused on that. But Derwin James was open in the hole. I didn't know exactly [what happened], but I was looking at the pictures, and I saw him one on one and [he] had a touchdown. He's a special running back for sure.”

What's making it even more special is the amount of attention Chubb is getting on a game-by-game basis. Every time the Browns take the field, the expectation is that Chubb − or his backfield mate, Kareem Hunt − are going to be getting the football.

Yet, five games in and Chubb is averaging 118.6 yards a game and has topped 100 yards in four of those five games. It seems that, despite plenty of advance knowledge of him, defenses haven't quite figured out the formula to stop him.

“Yeah, obviously going into the game everyone knows we’re going to run the ball," Chubb said. "I mean, after Game 5 you realize everyone is going to try and stop the run but our O-line has done a great job of knowing what’s coming and studying film and playing hard so at this point, we are a pretty good team but we never know what’s going to happen week in and week out.”

If there is anyone who could come up with such a formula, it may be the president of the New England chapter of the Nick Chubb Fan Club. Belichick's genius reputation and six Super Bowls wins weren't only because of a certain sixth-round quarterback.

It's the ways in which Belichick has been able to scheme things up to take away an opponent's strength that has helped him win 286 games, 17 AFC East titles, nine AFC titles and, of course, the six Super Bowls. So, there's little doubt something the Browns haven't seen yet from a defense will be drawn up to try to take Chubb away.

Chubb didn't play in last year's 45-7 Browns loss in New England. When the teams played in 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he ran for 131 yards on 20 carries, but did have two fumbles lost.

"There's always something new," Bitonio said. "You can always put someone down there, there's things. We'll kind of see how it goes but I think every defense has that 6-1, 5-3, eight guys in the box with that extra safety hanging and at that point it's like Nick or Kareem's probably going to have to beat the guy one-on-one eventually and we're going to have to execute our blocks but I'm sure they'll have a plan of attack for us. We'll see exactly what it is coming up."

