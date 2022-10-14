ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis considers license plate reader cameras to help solve crimes

By Dan Cherry
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
STURGIS — The concept of installing vehicle license plate readers to solve crimes was an hour-long discussion topic Wednesday during a Sturgis City Commission work session.

Sturgis Director of Public Safety Ryan Banaszak said that, over the years, crime has been "mostly local," but has become more "transient" over the past five years. Criminals travel from town to town, stealing cars, trailers, catalytic converters and other pass-through offenses.

Laura Holland, community affairs manager from Flock Safety, joined Banaszak virtually for the presentation.

Banaszak and Holland explained how the cameras work and addressed misconceptions on how they are utilized.

The cameras use technology that takes pictures of only the rear of a vehicle, including the license plate, and the plate number is run through a database. If the system matches the plate to a stolen vehicle or crime, police are alerted and can intercept the vehicle.

The system, of which there are about 2,500 nationwide, according to Holland, does not and cannot identify people.

Banaszak recounted a recent stranger-on-stranger abduction in Georgia, where technology was used to locate the suspect's vehicle and reunite the child with family less than six hours.

Additionally, Ryan Banaszak said, the cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, such as red lights or speeding.

The installation cost per camera is $350, with an annual subscription service after installation of $2,500 per year for each camera. Flock takes care of installation and maintenance.

The encrypted data is deleted after 30 days, Holland said.

"We have money allocated in our budget, and having as many eyes as possible to solve crimes and find missing people is a plus in my book," Banaszak said.

When the Sturgis patrol officers go on duty for their shift, they would log in and receive notifications. They can also work with other agencies that have the same system. LaGrange County officials recently installed 10 cameras through Flock.

"If a robbery happens in LaGrange County, we would get an alert," Banaszak said.

Ideally, Banaszak said he would like to see six to eight cameras installed in Sturgis locations prone to "transient crimes."

During the discussion, commissioner Frank Perez said he is concerned about privacy matters that could come with the cameras.

"I see more of it as a privacy issue," he said. "I don't want to see my information uploaded to a system.

Banaszak said the cameras are intended to be an investigative tool for officers and detectives in solving crimes specifically.

"The ways to benefit the community is huge," Banaszak said. "They are a way for us to add more eyes out there, and we would only be utilizing an image available by anyone in the public. The question we get is, 'are we taking it too far?'"

The pictures taken by the cameras would be from open, public streets or roads.

"They're images that can be seen at any given time by anyone if they're on the road, just like if someone was standing on a sidewalk and took a picture of a car's license plate," he said.

A recent drive-by shooting incident on Liberty Street, Banaszak said, could likely be solved if a camera would have been in the area.

"All we have is a car description," he said, adding a license plate capture would help close that case.

Vice Mayor Aaron Miller said he sees the benefit of the cameras.

"I can't help thinking of the Brittney Beers case and that it could have been a game-changer at that time," he said, referencing a kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from Sturgis in 1997. That crime has not been solved.

The city commission then adjourned from the work session into its regular meeting.

