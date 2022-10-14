Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Huobi token up 70% in the last 30 days, following Justin Sun’s arrival
Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance’s CZ lashes out at Reuters reporter; Ethereum network at peak performance
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 18 includes Japan looking to amend KYC rules for crypto, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s post about the company’s recent dealings with a Reuters reporter and Texas’ probe into FTX US and Sam Bankman-Fried for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The...
cryptoslate.com
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%
One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 14-16: Markets trade flat but Quant posts impressive 23% gain
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $17.72 billion since the last wMarket report. As of press time, the total crypto market cap stood at $923.91 billion, down 1.9% since Oct. 13. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 2.8% over the reporting period to $369.27 billion from $380 billion. Similarly,...
cryptoslate.com
Quant rises over $200 after surging 100% in 30 days
Quant Network’s QNT token is one of the best-performing digital assets in the crypto market, as its value has surged by over 100% to $216.54 in the last 30 days. The native token of the interoperability-focused blockchain network has enjoyed a string of positive performances, culminating in being Oct. 17’s top gainer, according to CryptoSlate data.
cryptoslate.com
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?
Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
cryptoslate.com
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules
The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
3 Painful Crypto Investment Lessons From The Merge
If you bought Ethereum this summer hoping to make a quick profit from The Merge, you need to hear this advice.
cryptoslate.com
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
cryptoslate.com
Ripple starts testing XRPL sidechain compatible with Ethereum
Peersyt Technology has launched a sidechain that integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL). The sidechain is available on XRPL Devnet for developers to start testing before it goes live. According to the announcement, a bridge has been created between an EVM-compatible chain and the XRPL...
Comments / 0