Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.

15 HOURS AGO