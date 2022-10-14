ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Huobi token up 70% in the last 30 days, following Justin Sun’s arrival

Huobi Global has seen its native token HT surge up to 70% in the last 30 days, following the arrival of Tron founder Justin Sun as an advisor to the crypto exchange. According to CryptoSlate data, in the last 30 days, Huobi’s HT started trading flat between $4.1-$4.5 up until Oct. 10, when it spiked by 23.8% to close at $5.2.
LiveArtX official wallet compromised, NFT collection down 95%

One of LiveArtX‘s official wallets has been compromised around 19:00 UTC on Oct. 16, according to Wu Blockchain. LiveArtX is an NFT platform that is known for its NFT line Seven Treasures. The platform recently received over $4.5 million in strategic investment from various investors, including Animoca Brands, BNB Chain Fund, and KuCoin.
Quant rises over $200 after surging 100% in 30 days

Quant Network’s QNT token is one of the best-performing digital assets in the crypto market, as its value has surged by over 100% to $216.54 in the last 30 days. The native token of the interoperability-focused blockchain network has enjoyed a string of positive performances, culminating in being Oct. 17’s top gainer, according to CryptoSlate data.
Bear market cycles: Is Bitcoin price lower than 5 years ago, or has it doubled?

Bitcoin (BTC) prices during the coldest winter in crypto history have been very discouraging for investors. At specific points, the prices were lower than they were almost five years ago. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that the Bitcoin price is degrading if we zoom out. If we look at significant...
Japan looks to amend crypto KYC rules

The Japanese government passed a cabinet decision to revise six foreign exchange laws to better combat money laundering on Oct. 14. These changes will also affect crypto trading businesses, as local news outlets report it. The revised bill will tighten know-your-customer (KYC) rules for crypto exchange businesses and expand money...
USDC trading now available on the Kinesis Exchange

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 17th October, 2022, Chainwire — Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the FIAT-based...
Ripple starts testing XRPL sidechain compatible with Ethereum

Peersyt Technology has launched a sidechain that integrates Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL). The sidechain is available on XRPL Devnet for developers to start testing before it goes live. According to the announcement, a bridge has been created between an EVM-compatible chain and the XRPL...

