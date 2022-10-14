Chisholm selects construction management firm

CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council has taken another step toward the construction of a new public safety building.

Following the recommendation of a committee consisting of Mayor John Champa, City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, Councilor Marty Halverson and Councilor Adam Lantz, the council voted unanimously to begin negotiations with the Duluth-based firm Adolfson and Peterson for construction management services for the project.

Mayor John Champa said four firms were interviewed on Oct. 11, and the committee felt that two stood out, and Adolfson & Peterson emerged as the top pick.

“Seemed like a very quality — great company,” Champa said.

A motion by Lantz to begin contract negotiations was seconded by Halverson and passed unanimously.

Skraba, in an email on Thursday, said the city is hoping to begin construction next spring on the new facility to house the city’s police department, fire department and city-run ambulance service.

The city has selected a site for the new building, estimated at about $8.9 million near the east end of Longyear Lake.

Earlier this year U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) announced that they had secured $3.5 million in federal funding for the project through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending.” During the CDS process, Klobuchar and Smith considered proposals and advocated for funding in close coordination with leaders from across the state, according to an earlier Mesabi Tribune article.

Smith echoed her sentiments.

Chisholm’s current firehall that houses the city’s police and fire departments dates back to 1908, and was designed for the horse and buggy era. The current building is too short to accommodate modern fire fighting vehicles and no longer meets the needs of the police or fire department. There are also health and safety issues with the current building and the police department portion of the building is not ADA compliant.

The project was introduced several years ago as a building to house the police and fire department, and more recently was amended to accommodate the now city-run ambulance service – bringing all of the city’s emergency services together under one roof.

The city continues to explore grant opportunities for the remainder of the funding, and is also considering a low-interest loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The council also took up the following other matters on Wednesday.

• Granted a request from the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce for $7,250 for the shop local “Chisholm Cash” promotion. A motion by Councilor April Fountain to grant the request was seconded by Lantz and passed 4 to 2 with Halverson and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja voting no.

•Adopted a resolution to adopt the assessment rates for the Third Street Northwest Infrastructure Improvement project following the Chapter 429 assessment process.

• Approved quote for $31,971 from Kyle Gornick’s Exterior Escapes to conduct work on the fieldhouse at Memorial Park. City Building Inspector Mandi Galli said the project is budgeted and work is anticipated to be completed this fall.

•Approved in-kind services for the Senator David Tomassoni Bridge of Peace memorial project. Skraba said the project is being funded by donations and grants, and that the city would bid the project along with providing in-kind services. A special fund has been established and donations are being accepted through the Chisholm Community Foundation.

•Approved making application for a grant of up to $25,000 from the Iron Range Resources Development Partnership for soil boring work at Wenton Addition.

•Approved a letter of support for the Mesabi Fit Coalition in its efforts to keep the former YMCA building in Mountain Iron open for public use.

• Heard from Alex Peritz, a project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) about a meeting taking place on Oct. 14 regarding options for updating the Highway 169 corridor, which runs through Chisholm.