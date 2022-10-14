Read full article on original website
WCJB
Hornets sting Bucs, Knights pound Rattlers in Monday makeup games
(WCJB) -The last of the makeup games from the week of Hurricane Ian were played on Monday with Lafayette and Vanguard earning blowout wins in North Central Florida. The Hornets jumped out to an early 34-0 lead over Branford and prevailed, 47-0 in a Class 1A Region 3 battle to reach 5-2 overall. The Buccaneers, who dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Central on Friday, fell to 5-3. Lafayette scored on a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first half--one by Baylor Johnson covering 18 yards, the other by Karlos Murphy of 24 yards.
wuft.org
Personal foul! Gators’ golf cart stolen from football practice facility
Someone intercepted a six-passenger golf cart from the University of Florida Gators’ new $85 million football practice facility. Police found it a day later under a tarp in the yard of a man who has been the subject of complaints for over a decade about vehicles, junk, trash and debris on his property.
Independent Florida Alligator
Newberry High School Homecoming parade returns for for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
School spirit — what many call Panther Pride — took many different forms at Newberry High School Friday: blasting “Umbrella” by Rihanna from the Fellowship of The Christian Athletes parade float, donning ‘50s attire to the background music of “Beauty School Dropout” from “Grease” or tossing goodies to parade onlookers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WCJB
Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators had no answer for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels on Saturday night in The Swamp. Daniels rushed for three scores and passed for three others to lead LSU past Florida, 45-35. Florida gave up 528 total yards to drop its fourth straight in the head to head series.
WCJB
Ocala CEP gives an update on the Marion County public school system
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at the Weekly Buzz may be out of town this weekend, but they’ve still got the local scoop. You’ll get an update from a Marion County public school official on how to better support students.
WCJB
Russell Report: Gators continue to struggle against SEC opponents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bye week is here for Florida football, and it probably comes at a good time. Players, coaches and fans need a breather after a tough home loss to LSU, a team the Gators can’t seem to beat lately. SEC analyst Greg McElroy told me he felt this was a huge game for both programs, because being 5-2 seems a whole lot better than 4-3 as weird as that sounds when we are talking about just one game. But I see his point. There’s optimism in Baton Rouge after this win and questioning and teeth gnashing in Gainesville after the loss. Nothing worse as a player than to go into a bye week off a loss, especially to a rival. Some fans are down on Napier’s play calling, some are down on young defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, and some are down on individual players but let me remind you that at the beginning of the season, many of you believed this team would struggle, but now that fans see it, it’s somehow different. It’s not. This rebuild will take time.
WCJB
Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing’s new governing body will have a prominent representative from the horse capital. Mark Casse of Ocala was named one of 19 inaugural members of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The national agency was created in 2021 following...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida Gators' third-down defense continues to trend in the wrong direction
Just from watching the games it was clear that Florida Gators defense has struggled at times to get off the field. But the numbers paint a picture that’s much worse. Florida’s third-down defense is dead last in the nation. It is 131st out of 131 teams. The full...
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
alachuachronicle.com
16 Alachua County schools get School Recognition Awards from Florida Department of Education
NORTH PORT, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in the 2021-22 school year. To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of “A” or improve at least one letter grade from the prior year.
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
WCJB
Branford man charged with grand theft after stealing Lego’s
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police say a Branford man was arrested on a grand theft charge for stealing. Richard Torrey, 35, was arrested after officers say he stole more than $1000 worth of Lego sets from Walmart. Police say Torrey went into the store off SW 42nd street, and...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth Featherling
When Kenneth Featherling graduated from his East Saint Louis, Illinois, high school in 1969, and joined the U.S. Air Force so he could see the world, he embarked on a career path that would see him succeed in both the military and later law enforcement. Featherling’s Air Force career covered...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors react after knife-wielding man having mental episode shot
Gainesville police said a neighbor shot a man wielding a knife who was experiencing a schizophrenic episode. Both the man and person he was attacking are recovering. Multiple residents of the neighborhood said they are scared.
