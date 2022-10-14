GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The bye week is here for Florida football, and it probably comes at a good time. Players, coaches and fans need a breather after a tough home loss to LSU, a team the Gators can’t seem to beat lately. SEC analyst Greg McElroy told me he felt this was a huge game for both programs, because being 5-2 seems a whole lot better than 4-3 as weird as that sounds when we are talking about just one game. But I see his point. There’s optimism in Baton Rouge after this win and questioning and teeth gnashing in Gainesville after the loss. Nothing worse as a player than to go into a bye week off a loss, especially to a rival. Some fans are down on Napier’s play calling, some are down on young defensive coordinator Patrick Toney, and some are down on individual players but let me remind you that at the beginning of the season, many of you believed this team would struggle, but now that fans see it, it’s somehow different. It’s not. This rebuild will take time.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO