Daddy’s Chicken Shack Makes Its Texas Debut

Houstonians have a new destination to curb their fried chicken sandwich cravings with the arrival of LA-based Daddy’s Chicken Shack (Daddy’s), who unveiled their second location in the Houston Heights neighborhood at 1223 W. 11th St. on Thursday, October 13. The 2,400-square-foot location will serve as the emerging brand’s flagship restaurant, headquarters and training center for its franchisees. To mark the grand opening, Daddy’s will host an open house on Wednesday, October 26 from 11 am-3 pm with family-friendly activities and swag bags for the first 100 guests. All customers will receive a buy one, get one free sandwich coupon for their next visit to Daddy’s.

“We’re so humbled and excited to bring this concept to Houston, not only because I grew up not far from here, but because Houston is well-known for its diversity and culinary scene,” said Pace Webb, founding chef of Daddy’s Chicken Shack in a statement. “We look forward to serving Heights residents and beyond by delivering accessible, chef-driven fried chicken sandwiches, while honoring our commitment to sustainability and creating a warm, welcoming environment for all.”

Webb teamed up with her husband and Daddy’s Chicken Shack co-founder, Chris Georgalas, to create a menu whose flavors can be described as American South with a hint of Southeast Asian influences. Webb’s concept – rooted in delivering high-quality food was initially hatched in 2013 after her chicken sliders received glowing reviews at a catered celebrity party attended by Mandy Moore and other celebrities. After perfecting their food and systems at the renowned Smorgasburg LA food market, Webb and Georgalas proceeded to open their first Daddy’s Chicken Shack in 2018 in Pasadena, California and are now expanding the Daddy’s brand, bringing the second location to Houston.

The secret to the flavors of Daddy’s Chicken Shack is in the bird, which is brined overnight in buttermilk and aromatics and then double battered before frying, resulting in a moist, crispy chicken. With indoor and outdoor dining areas that seat up to 50 guests, the Daddy’s menu features favorites such as the Big Daddy, topped with Napa slaw and sriracha mayo; the All-American, featuring Napa slaw and bacon, pickles and remoulade sauce; and the Nashville Daddy, seasoned with classic Nashville spices and topped with a sweet creamy slaw, house-made pickles and remoulade sauce.

During breakfast, customers can start their mornings with Daddy’s Rosemary Biscuit Sliders and the Breakfast Waffle Daddy Sandwich, or opt for a fried chicken sandwich, available throughout the day. Other menu options include bowls, chicken fingers, fries, as well as vegan offerings.

Guests can place their Daddy’s Chicken Shack orders how they would like to, when they would like to and through multiple channels. For online orders placed outside of the restaurant, Daddy’s Chicken Shack has an opt-in option for location sharing technology which alerts the kitchen to start the preparation process and ensures that the food will be hot, accurate and ready upon arrival.

To ensure a fast and seamless ordering and dining experience, Daddy’s Chicken Shack will introduce dual production lines in the kitchen. One line is dedicated to preparing orders for the drive-up windows, walk-up window and for pick-up and delivery while the other side prepares food for the dining room. There will be two mobile order drive-up windows and a walk-up window to streamline the pick-up process. Dallas-based architecture firm Harrison was tapped for the project.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday – Sunday. All menu items, including breakfast, sandwiches and bowls are available all day.

