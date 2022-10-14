Read full article on original website
Related
‘Horrified’ zoologists react to viral emu being cuddled by owner: ‘I screamed when I saw this’
Virologists said they were left shocked after viral social media posts from an influencer and farm owner showed her cuddling TikTok’s most famous emu, lovingly called Emmanuel Todd Lopez, after it contracted avian flu.Experts are warning US farmers to cease cuddling and coming in close contact with infected birds, saying it could be “extremely dangerous”.One expert has said this was “no different than exposure to bird flu from a bird market or wet market anywhere in the world”.The warnings have come after an outpouring of sorrow and support for Taylor Blake, an influencer, whose family-owned bird farm in Florida, Knuckle...
Burlington School District isn’t alone in seeking damages over PCBs
The district said it plans to sue Monsanto over contamination at Burlington High School, but other schools’ and towns’ lawsuits against the multinational corporation have a mixed record. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington School District isn’t alone in seeking damages over PCBs.
Comments / 0