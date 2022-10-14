ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green couple wins $234,176 on instant play game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since being diagnosed with cancer, life as Frank Long knew it had changed. Instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. To fill the time, he began playing Kentucky Lottery games online. That...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wdrb.com

Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 10-16-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back from Fall Break and the powerhouse matchups only seem to get more intense. Lauren Floyd joins forces with Brian Webb to break down Week 9 of high school football as they are joined alongside Bowling Green Lady Purples golfers Macy Meisel and Hallie Simpson, as well as South Warren quarterback Bryce Button.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
theloganjournal.com

Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame

The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Isenbarger earns C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) - Conference USA announced volleyball’s weekly award winners Monday, after WKU took a perfect weekend in wins over North Texas and UTEP on the road, marking the Hilltoppers’ 51st consecutive regular season conference victory. Adding 11 blocks over the weekend, middle hitter Katie Isenbarger was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wgnsradio.com

St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby

(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
NASHVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Noah Thomas Ford

Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
GLASGOW, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville steamrolls past Russellville

Pikeville and Russellville, the two teams who clashed for the Class 1A state football championship one year ago, met in a rematch at Somerset on Saturday afternoon. This one was decided quickly as Pikeville’s Logan Reed took the opening kickoff back 73 yards for a score and the defending champions cruised to a 42-7 victory.
PIKEVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local movie theater under new ownership, to undergo renovations

Hopkinsville’s only movie theater is under new ownership. Shane and Aubrie Pollock finalized the purchase of WK Cinemas Friday and will be changing the name to The Showbox. The theater will remain open through the holidays, but will close in January for renovations, with a reopening expected in May.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Buggy vs vehicle crash sends four to the hospital including juveniles

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a horse and buggy and vehicle collided Monday morning on Highway 1297 in Barren County. According to police, three individuals were flown to a nearby hospital and one individual was transported by ambulance. All of the victims were passengers in the buggy and some were juveniles.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy