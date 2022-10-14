Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
1 taken to hospital in shooting at local apartment building
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown. According to Austintown Police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in a domestic altercation around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting
Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Warren police looking for suspected car thieves
Warren police are asking for the community's help in identifying two theft suspects.
Report: 1 arrested after police chase, K-9 bite
A Windham man is behind bars after police say he led them on a vehicle chase before taking off on foot.
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Canton shooting
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured early Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Struthers woman accused of striking, kicking police officer
A Struthers woman spent part of the weekend in jail after police say she struck and kicked an officer who arrested her during a traffic stop. Police say they spotted 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild driving a car at a high rate of speed along Youngstown Poland Road early Sunday. According to...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
WYTV.com
Child hit by car in Youngstown neighborhood
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Street was blocked between New York and Benita avenues after an incident in Youngstown. An ambulance was seen leaving the area. The police and fire departments were at the scene. A witness reported seeing a small child lying in the road, and medical crews...
Man facing rape charge in Hubbard
Anthony Tate was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Friday and released later that day after posting bond.
Man sentenced in rape case involving missing 12-year-old in Youngstown
A man accused of raping a missing 12-year-old girl who was found in his home pleaded guilty Monday to an amended charge of rape.
Woman in jail after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop: report
A woman is in jail after she reportedly kicked an officer in the chest and groin, according to a police report.
WFMJ.com
Driver cited for shingle, nail spill along I-680
State Troopers have cited the driver of a dump truck that they say spilled shingles and nails along Interstate 680 early Monday. Armando Eber of Youngstown was charged with failure to control his vehicle and driving without a license after the truck he was driving lost its load of used shingles along the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road in Boardman.
1 dead in rollover crash; alcohol involved: OSHP
A man has died in a rollover crash Monday morning.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash
State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Police: Shots fired into vehicle after a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills
Shots were fired into a vehicle in Willoughby Hills after a domestic disturbance call on Saturday afternoon, according to the Willoughby Hills Police Department.
Man found guilty for role in attempted murder of police officer in Warren
A man was found guilty for two counts of attempted murder in Warren Friday for a 2020 case where shots were fired at police officers.
7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking
Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
