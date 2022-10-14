ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

WYTV.com

1 taken to hospital in shooting at local apartment building

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Austintown. According to Austintown Police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the arm in a domestic altercation around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at the Compass West Apartments on Compass West Drive.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police investigate Sunday shooting

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in Youngstown. Police say a man showed up at the Shell Gas station on Market Street just before midnight to ask for help. The victim had been shot in the foot according to police, who say they are not sure where the shooting occurred, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers woman accused of striking, kicking police officer

A Struthers woman spent part of the weekend in jail after police say she struck and kicked an officer who arrested her during a traffic stop. Police say they spotted 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild driving a car at a high rate of speed along Youngstown Poland Road early Sunday. According to...
STRUTHERS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
WYTV.com

Child hit by car in Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Elm Street was blocked between New York and Benita avenues after an incident in Youngstown. An ambulance was seen leaving the area. The police and fire departments were at the scene. A witness reported seeing a small child lying in the road, and medical crews...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver cited for shingle, nail spill along I-680

State Troopers have cited the driver of a dump truck that they say spilled shingles and nails along Interstate 680 early Monday. Armando Eber of Youngstown was charged with failure to control his vehicle and driving without a license after the truck he was driving lost its load of used shingles along the southbound lanes of I-680 between Route 224 and Western Reserve Road in Boardman.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls driver dies in Warren Twp. crash

State Troopers suspect that alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Newton Falls man early Monday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 64-year-old Richard Martin died when the car he was driving went off North River Road, west of North Park Road in Warren Township shortly before 3 a.m.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WTRF- 7News

7 Ohio and Pennsylvania men charged in drug trafficking

Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 charges the seven defendants with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy few days for firefighters in Trumbull County, with three fires at homes in two different communities. Three homes are either heavily damaged or destroyed following three separate fires in Girard and Liberty in a 24-hour span. The first one...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

