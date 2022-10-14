ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

SPS implements new student and fan rules for football games

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
A series of new student and fan rules were implemented by the Springfield school district last week, the midway point of the high school football season.

The goal, per SPS: Improving safety amid an uptick in attendance and the number of unsupervised students.

The district's athletic director, Joshua Scott, pointed to fan congestion at high school venues, leading to a broader set of rules, including:

  • All students, from grades K-12, must remain in the stands at all times unless they're going to either the restroom or concession stand. They're not allowed on the field after the game;
  • All high school students must wear their ID badges during home and away games. Students are already required to wear their badges at school;
  • Students K-8 must be accompanied by a parent or supervisor to attend games;
  • No bags, purses or backpacks are allowed;
  • Students from the "away" school must be seated in the away bleachers.

Springfield, which has the largest public school district in Missouri, has five football programs, including Glendale, Hillcrest, Central, Parkview and Kickapoo.

When asked if any verbal and physical scuffles inspired the recent change, Scott, who worked in collaboration with all five high school principals, said no and referenced attendance higher than before the pandemic.

"We've come to a place where we need more help," Scott said. "These rules aren't abnormal, a couple other districts in our league are doing this."

The rules were put into place last week without any problems, Scott said. The district also wants to help create clearer paths to the restrooms, exits and concessions.

"We had parents tell us they were supportive of the rules," Scott said. "They're not to deter fans from coming to the game, but to have safer environments."

