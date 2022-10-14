ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Caught on video: Robbery suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile

By Elijah Westbrook
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvMXU_0iYiYgVz00

Caught on video: Suspect traps woman inside subway turnstile 01:37

NEW YORK - Police say they have arrested a robbery suspect caught on video trapping a woman inside a subway turnstile.

It happened shortly before midnight Tuesday at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park station.

Surveillance video shows the 26-year-old woman entering the turnstile when the man comes up from behind and pulls it in the opposite direction to get in with her. The victim tries to fight back, as the suspect forces himself on her.

The struggle went on for more than a minute before police said he grabbed her wallet from her hand and fled out of the station.

"That's horrible, because I always take the train," one subway rider told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

"The community is not the same as it was. I feel like I'm definitely more on high alert," another rider added.

Police said the victim was not injured.

"I just think it's disgusting the way the city has gotten. I take the subway every day," said one rider.

"You just have to be vigilant and keep your head on a swivel," Rego Park resident Roberto Lorenzo said.

Comments / 40

Rob6779
4d ago

This is social justice according to Bragg, AOC and Hochal. Everyday more and more crime supported by liberal democrats. Good people are leaving the city.

Reply(1)
16
Westin Drugg
4d ago

The stupid bail reform laws have unleashed these criminals and the streets of New York have turned into a jungle with wild animals running rampant !!

Reply
15
G MONEY
4d ago

To think of how the outcome would’ve differed if the victim had pepper spray…..let me guess Victim: “Things like this won’t ever happen to me.”

Reply(1)
6
Related
NBC New York

Man Seen Hanging From Car Door Handle Dies in Bizarre NYC Case: Cops

A 27-year-old man died after falling from a moving car in a bizarre case out of Queens, authorities say. Cops responding to a 911 call about a collision near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway Beach Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Monday found the victim lying in the road with severe trauma to his body, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred near 247 Bedford Ave. in Williamsburg at around 10:30 a.m., police said. The suspect stole multiple packages from the UPS truck before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz, police said. There were no injuries. There […]
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Thieves steal 20 cars from NYC dealership that could be used in other crimes

NEW YORK - Thieves stole 20 cars from a New York City dealership and will likely use the vehicles to commit other crimes, a top police official said. The car thieves hit a Mistubishi dealership over the weekend, broke open a lock box that held keys and drove off with late-model cars, many of them luxury vehicles NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Monday. Among the cars stolen were Acuras BMSs, Mercedes Benzes, and Audis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

16-year-old critically hurt in Brooklyn stabbing

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Brooklyn street. It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday by the corner of East 46th and Winthrop streets in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens. Police said a man approached the teen, and they got into an argument. The suspect then stabbed the victim several times. It's unclear what the argument was about. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument

NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2-year-old among 3 injured in dog attack on Staten Island

NEW YORK - Three people were hurt including a 2-year-old after a dog attack on Staten Island. As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the three were rushed to the hospital after pit bulls came out of the home on York and Prospect Avenues in New Brighton and bit them. Witnesses say it all happened after a number of puppies got loose and came running onto the street. Police say they managed to get out through an open window. Larger dogs followed, and when neighbors tried to help rally the puppies together, the larger dogs attacked. A 2-year-old girl was bitten on the left arm,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD

NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy