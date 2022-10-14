Colonel Crawford's return to the state tournament powered by new faces taking on key roles

NORTH ROBINSON — There has been a different mindset this season in the Colonel Crawford girls golf program.

After losing three seniors who helped build the program to what it is today, there were a lot of unknowns as to how their spots would be filled and whether or not it would be this season or next before the Eagles were back competing for league titles and attempting a return to the state tournament.

But those questions were quickly answered with a 190 in the opening nine-hole tournament at Cranberry Hills and a string of scores in the low 180s as league play began. Colonel Crawford defended its Northern 10 title with a 364 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus, making it four in a row for the 5-year-old program.

And now the Eagles are preparing for their second consecutive trip to the Division II state tournament after having finished second at districts last week.

"It's nice going in with a different mindset instead of, 'Holy cow, what's going on?'" coach Roni Halberg said. "We have just been a little more focused on specific things that we need to do in order to get there. Most of it has been mental game — you see that wear on them and different things happen, trying to process what we're going to see when we get there. Three of them have been down there. Lucy (Myers) and Sophie (Beck) got to play, Ayla (McKibben) got to see the environment."

And with this trip being somewhat unexpected, the pressure to succeed isn't weighing down as heavily on the team. And that often leads to good things.

"We talked all season about the rollercoaster— we'll have highs and we'll have lows — you don't know with a team, and program, that is young and inexperienced," Halberg said. "It's about the experience — let's try to do our best. I still haven't had a competition where everyone plays their best, and I said it was OK, I'll wait until tournament if I have to. Fingers crossed that happens this weekend."

The return of senior Beck and juniors Myers and McKibben have made this rollercoaster of a season quite the thrill. And they've been pivotal in helping guide the new faces and make their adjustment to varsity, and high school, easier.

"Lucy and Sophie have been my steady, they're on the boring rollercoaster ride," Halberg said. "The others, especially the 4-5-6, it has been a constant rotation. I was doing stats last night and it's crazy looking at my lineup each match. It was constantly moving and shaking up. They allowed themselves to have that flexibility, and it took until halfway through the season for some to realize they're going to have a bad round every now and then.

"Forgive that bad shot or bad round, just try to do better on the next one. Some of the newer golfers embraced that whereas it might not be their best round or best showing, but there's always tomorrow."

On the boring rollercoaster ride

Myers and Beck have been Halberg's consistent scorers throughout the season, and the last two years of play have helped that immensely.

Last year Myers was the N10 Player of the Year with a 43.86 average while Beck was the team's No. 3 with a 48.57 average. Now slotting up into the No. 1 and No. 2 this season, respectively, Myers took it in stride while Beck used it as added fuel knowing her score would be doubly as important.

"I used it as motivation," Beck said. "I've stuck with my average all year and that has been the biggest thing."

And now making their return to Ohio State University's Gray Course, they'll be the veterans on the team.

"It's crazy, it's unbelievable and it's exciting, but I think we're ready this year," Beck said. "I'd say there's less pressure because we know what to expect this time around. We have three people with some experience."

"State is the least pressure, it's just the atmosphere," Myers added. "Getting there is already done, just going and having fun … Gray is fun, it's challenging, but it's straightforward. I'm excited to see it again and get more familiar with it."

They've tried to give advice to their teammates making their first appearances, but it's hard to really prepare for state until you get there.

"Keeping shots straight is the biggest thing," Beck said. "It's not about how far you can hit it, but how straight you can hit it. Keeping it in the fairway is very important down there."

New faces enjoyed ups and downs

McKibben saw her role as the team's No. 6 shift quickly into the No. 3 this season. And backing her up as the 4-5-6 have been juniors Claire Lehman and Lexi Rush, along with sophomore Madison Gray.

"We knew we had three very important scores to fill," Halberg said. "Sophie was a constant last year, Ayla has really stepped into that. All summer long we knew that's what we needed her to do, and she has performed. Lexi has been the big surprise gaining her this year. They've all pushed each other, and even the three on the team (senior Haleigh Hillman, junior Bella Christman, junior Hannah Perry) that aren't on this tournament team, they pushed everyone to play better because they wanted that varsity spot.

"Sometimes I don't think they realize how big of a role they played in our success because there was competition within our team. That healthy competition playing for that spot really elevated everyone during the season."

McKibben admitted she felt pressure coming into the season to constantly shoot low scores, but that gradually eased when she realized how balanced the team was.

"(At the) beginning I was, but once I realized we had depth, I can have a bad round and my teammates are still there to help," she said. "They have grown a lot and really helped this team become who we are today. I'm excited for the years after this still having them around."

And she's the poster child for what golf can do to a person. At sectionals, McKibben shot a 66-79 for a 147 and was worried it would affect the team score and possibly prevent the Eagles from advancing to districts. But Rush and Lehman came in with a 107 and 116, respectively, to keep the season alive.

But it's what she learned after the round that made her a better golfer.

"It was eye opening mentally," McKibben said. "Golf is a sport where you have to move forward, you can't live in the past. That bad round helped me learn the hard way.

"Going into districts, the week leading up after my round I was working to gain back confidence. I'm a golfer that needs to start my round with confidence in my shot because if I don't — which is what happened during sectionals — it won't go well. I built that confidence back up relearning my swing and taking it easy. It really helped."

Rush has been the biggest surprise this season having never really swung a club much prior to this season after transferring to Colonel Crawford from Galion.

"I had to work a bit to get the hang of it, but now I think I have it," she said. "I didn't really know what I'd be like or how I'd play.

"I just can't believe I'm going to state."

That feeling is shared among the entire team. McKibben tagged along last season as the alternate and had the unique opportunity to soak in the state atmosphere without any of the pressure of playing. She thinks that'll help Friday morning when she tees off.

"I'm excited to see what it's actually like to golf on the course," she said.

And as the team's "McKibben" this weekend, Gray is eager to make the most out of this trip, hoping that it benefits her next two years in the program.

"I can experience it, so if we go later in my high school years I'll be more comfortable going in," she said.

Colonel Crawford tees off No. 10 at 9 a.m. Friday playing alongside Gates Mills Hawken and Cincinnati Seven Hills.

