ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Robinson, OH

Colonel Crawford's return to the state tournament powered by new faces taking on key roles

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206WaM_0iYiYfdG00

NORTH ROBINSON — There has been a different mindset this season in the Colonel Crawford girls golf program.

After losing three seniors who helped build the program to what it is today, there were a lot of unknowns as to how their spots would be filled and whether or not it would be this season or next before the Eagles were back competing for league titles and attempting a return to the state tournament.

But those questions were quickly answered with a 190 in the opening nine-hole tournament at Cranberry Hills and a string of scores in the low 180s as league play began. Colonel Crawford defended its Northern 10 title with a 364 at the Golf Club of Bucyrus, making it four in a row for the 5-year-old program.

And now the Eagles are preparing for their second consecutive trip to the Division II state tournament after having finished second at districts last week.

"It's nice going in with a different mindset instead of, 'Holy cow, what's going on?'" coach Roni Halberg said. "We have just been a little more focused on specific things that we need to do in order to get there. Most of it has been mental game — you see that wear on them and different things happen, trying to process what we're going to see when we get there. Three of them have been down there. Lucy (Myers) and Sophie (Beck) got to play, Ayla (McKibben) got to see the environment."

And with this trip being somewhat unexpected, the pressure to succeed isn't weighing down as heavily on the team. And that often leads to good things.

"We talked all season about the rollercoaster— we'll have highs and we'll have lows — you don't know with a team, and program, that is young and inexperienced," Halberg said. "It's about the experience — let's try to do our best. I still haven't had a competition where everyone plays their best, and I said it was OK, I'll wait until tournament if I have to. Fingers crossed that happens this weekend."

The return of senior Beck and juniors Myers and McKibben have made this rollercoaster of a season quite the thrill. And they've been pivotal in helping guide the new faces and make their adjustment to varsity, and high school, easier.

"Lucy and Sophie have been my steady, they're on the boring rollercoaster ride," Halberg said. "The others, especially the 4-5-6, it has been a constant rotation. I was doing stats last night and it's crazy looking at my lineup each match. It was constantly moving and shaking up. They allowed themselves to have that flexibility, and it took until halfway through the season for some to realize they're going to have a bad round every now and then.

"Forgive that bad shot or bad round, just try to do better on the next one. Some of the newer golfers embraced that whereas it might not be their best round or best showing, but there's always tomorrow."

On the boring rollercoaster ride

Myers and Beck have been Halberg's consistent scorers throughout the season, and the last two years of play have helped that immensely.

Last year Myers was the N10 Player of the Year with a 43.86 average while Beck was the team's No. 3 with a 48.57 average. Now slotting up into the No. 1 and No. 2 this season, respectively, Myers took it in stride while Beck used it as added fuel knowing her score would be doubly as important.

"I used it as motivation," Beck said. "I've stuck with my average all year and that has been the biggest thing."

And now making their return to Ohio State University's Gray Course, they'll be the veterans on the team.

"It's crazy, it's unbelievable and it's exciting, but I think we're ready this year," Beck said. "I'd say there's less pressure because we know what to expect this time around. We have three people with some experience."

"State is the least pressure, it's just the atmosphere," Myers added. "Getting there is already done, just going and having fun … Gray is fun, it's challenging, but it's straightforward. I'm excited to see it again and get more familiar with it."

They've tried to give advice to their teammates making their first appearances, but it's hard to really prepare for state until you get there.

"Keeping shots straight is the biggest thing," Beck said. "It's not about how far you can hit it, but how straight you can hit it. Keeping it in the fairway is very important down there."

New faces enjoyed ups and downs

McKibben saw her role as the team's No. 6 shift quickly into the No. 3 this season. And backing her up as the 4-5-6 have been juniors Claire Lehman and Lexi Rush, along with sophomore Madison Gray.

"We knew we had three very important scores to fill," Halberg said. "Sophie was a constant last year, Ayla has really stepped into that. All summer long we knew that's what we needed her to do, and she has performed. Lexi has been the big surprise gaining her this year. They've all pushed each other, and even the three on the team (senior Haleigh Hillman, junior Bella Christman, junior Hannah Perry) that aren't on this tournament team, they pushed everyone to play better because they wanted that varsity spot.

"Sometimes I don't think they realize how big of a role they played in our success because there was competition within our team. That healthy competition playing for that spot really elevated everyone during the season."

McKibben admitted she felt pressure coming into the season to constantly shoot low scores, but that gradually eased when she realized how balanced the team was.

"(At the) beginning I was, but once I realized we had depth, I can have a bad round and my teammates are still there to help," she said. "They have grown a lot and really helped this team become who we are today. I'm excited for the years after this still having them around."

And she's the poster child for what golf can do to a person. At sectionals, McKibben shot a 66-79 for a 147 and was worried it would affect the team score and possibly prevent the Eagles from advancing to districts. But Rush and Lehman came in with a 107 and 116, respectively, to keep the season alive.

But it's what she learned after the round that made her a better golfer.

"It was eye opening mentally," McKibben said. "Golf is a sport where you have to move forward, you can't live in the past. That bad round helped me learn the hard way.

"Going into districts, the week leading up after my round I was working to gain back confidence. I'm a golfer that needs to start my round with confidence in my shot because if I don't — which is what happened during sectionals — it won't go well. I built that confidence back up relearning my swing and taking it easy. It really helped."

Rush has been the biggest surprise this season having never really swung a club much prior to this season after transferring to Colonel Crawford from Galion.

"I had to work a bit to get the hang of it, but now I think I have it," she said. "I didn't really know what I'd be like or how I'd play.

"I just can't believe I'm going to state."

That feeling is shared among the entire team. McKibben tagged along last season as the alternate and had the unique opportunity to soak in the state atmosphere without any of the pressure of playing. She thinks that'll help Friday morning when she tees off.

"I'm excited to see what it's actually like to golf on the course," she said.

And as the team's "McKibben" this weekend, Gray is eager to make the most out of this trip, hoping that it benefits her next two years in the program.

"I can experience it, so if we go later in my high school years I'll be more comfortable going in," she said.

Colonel Crawford tees off No. 10 at 9 a.m. Friday playing alongside Gates Mills Hawken and Cincinnati Seven Hills.

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

Related
unioncountydailydigital.com

OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads

DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus native inducted in the Ranger Hall of Fame

FORT BENNING, GA—Sergeant Major (Retired) Joe Clark, a Crawford County native, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on July 13, 2022, at Fort Benning, GA. for meritorious service in both peacetime and while conducting combat operations in multiple theaters throughout his career with the 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Special Operations Command, and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
BUCYRUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 15, 2022. At 2122 hours Troopers from the Marion Highway Patrol Post responded to 201 S. Main Street in the Village of Prospect. The crash involved a 2021 Polaris All Terrain Vehicle(ATV) driven by William...
PROSPECT, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person died and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
976
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy