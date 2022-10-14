Conference XC: WCAL meet showcases some of the best talent in area history

If cross country fans want a preview of some of the talent that is expected to be on display next month at the OHSAA State Championships, then Chippewa is a place to be this weekend.

The girls race at Saturday's Wayne County Athletic League Championships is expected to be a good one as four runners in the field are currently have times ranked in the top 40 among the state's three divisions and could be well on their way to All-Ohio finishes.

"It's going to be a crazy county meet, for sure. It's more than I've ever had to do, like strategy-wise. I'm going to need to figure out what I'm doing and try and stay with people," said Norwayne senior Annabel Stanley, the reigning WCAL champ. "It's all about strategy and racing now."

A repeat bid for Stanley is on the line and, if the all-state runner gets it, it will be well deserved.

Stanley's teammate, Jaylee Wingate, will be the runner to beat coming off resetting the area's all-time record at the Wayne/Holmes Invitational a week ago.

The Tennessee commit clocked a 17:15.10 to win last week, a time that is the second-fastest in the state, just off the pace of Olmsted Falls' Katie Clute, the reigning the Division-I runner-up.

Rittman's Pyper Gibson, who captured the league title as a sophomore, has the 12th-best mark statewide and fourth in Div. III with her 18:07.78 earlier this season at Riverside, while Smithville freshman Kaitlyn Carr (22nd overall, 7th Div. III, 18:15.80) and Stanley (40th overall, 11th Div. III, 18:35.20) aren't too far behind.

"It's going to be a gauntlet I feel like," Gibson said of Saturday's race. "Last year it was just a couple of us and now it's racing. That makes it fun. I'm excited."

Those runners won't be alone, either, as Waynedale's Clara Sundberg and Rittman's Merrick Gibson both are potential all-state selections and will be pushing their way into the front pack.

It's not an exaggeration to say this could be the most talent to ever run at a WCAL Championship meet.

Here’s a look at the area league meets:

Inter-Valley Conference

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. (girls), 10:30 (boys)

WHERE: Claymont High School (4205 Indian Hill Rd SE, Uhrichsville)

RUNNERS TO WATCH: Boys – Brylan Holland (East Canton, sr.), Xander Heil (Indian Valley, sr.), Joe Carlisle (Indian Valley, so.), Nathanael Martin (East Canton, sr.), Kapper Jake (Tusky Valley, jr.), Andrew Wade (East Canton, sr.). Girls – Audrey Wade (East Canton, jr.), Kenzie Bice (Ridgewood, fr.), Trista Lieser (Tusky Valley, fr.), Kylie McKenzie (Strasburg-Franklin, fr.), Rylee Raymond (Indian Valley, sr.), Casey Russell (Sandy Valley, so.).

PREVIEW: Hiland will have two individuals competing in this meet — Nathan Young and George Malicky — and both enter the weekend on the heels of career-best performances. Young clocked a personal-record 18:52.40 in a top-50 finish at last weekend's Wayne/Holmes Invitational, with Malicky right behind in 19:17. They will be tested in this loaded field, which includes a state-power in East Canton, led by Brylan Hilland. Indiana Valley also has a handful of harriers among the leading times coming in, which should make for an interested team race. Another East Canton runner, Audrey Wade, is the lone runner in the girls race to break 20 minutes this fall.

Mid-Buckeye Conference

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. (girls), 10:30 (boys)

WHERE: Crestline High School (435 Oldfield Road, Crestline)

RUNNERS TO WATCH: Boys – Grantham Trumpower (Mansfield Christian, fr.), Gavin Bichsel (Lucas, so.), William McFadden (Central Christian, jr.), Cooper Stigall (Mansfield Christian, sr.), Micah Dodson (Central Christian, sr.). Girls – Tess Shultz (Loudonville, so.), Chloe Sturts (Lucas, so.), Julia Miller (Central Christian, sr.), Angela Miller (Central Christian, jr.), Ashlyn Calnek (Crestline, jr.).

PREVIEW: What a difference a year makes for Tess Shultz. The Loudonville sophomore has gone from running in the low 21-minute range to posting sub-20-minute times in three of her seven meets this season. Shultz comes into the meet over a full minute ahead of the rest of the field and on the heels of the best run of her career, a 19:22.30 in winning the Mapleton Invitational. Outside of Lucas' Chloe Sturts (20:47.92) no runner is close to the underclassman, which puts her as the favorite. Look for Julia Miller and Angela Miller to compete for top-five finishes. On the boys' side, freshman Grantham Trumpower has been impressive with a mark of 17:15.22 to his credit this fall. Central's William McFadden is coming off of a career-best 18:27 at the Wayne/Holmes Invite last weekend and will look to help the Comets compete for the team title. McFadden won't be alone as teammates Micah Dodson, Andrew Schrier and Stefano McCurdy have all broken 19 minutes.

Ohio Cardinal Conference

WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 a.m. (girls), 10:15 (boys)

WHERE: Wooster High School (515 Oldman Road, Wooster)

RUNNERS TO WATCH: Boys – Zeke Galbraith (West Holmes, sr.), Ethan Keating (Wooster, sr.), Latrell Hughes (Lexington, fr.), Matt Salvucci (Mount Vernon, sr.), Logan Eggert (Mount Vernon, so.), Joey Aquino (Lexington, so.), Andre Harrison (Ashland, jr.), Luke Hootman (Wooster, sr.). Girls – Emma Wise (Lexington, sr.), Kenley Miller (Lexington, sr.), Sophie Zoldak (Mount Vernon, sr.), Brailey Slone (Lexington, fr.), Elyana Weaver (Lexington, jr.), Lucy Rush (Mount Vernon, fr.), Noelle Smith (West Holmes, so.), Audrey Miller (Wooster, sr.), Gabriella Signorino (Wooster, so.), Mattie Dunlap (Wooster, jr.).

PREVIEW: After one of the most exciting finishes to race this season, West Holmes' Zeke Galbraith and Wooster's Ethan Keating will square-off again this week — this time for a conference title. Galbraith clocked a school-record 15:48.30 in holding off Keating (personal-record 15:51) in the final 500 meters to win last Saturday's Wayne/Holmes Invite. This time, however, the race is on Keating's home course as he is looking to help lead the Generals to a second-straight OCC championship. Teammates Luke Hootman, Owen Buchholz, Cole Kuzma and Gabe Thompson have all broken 17 minutes this fall and will look to bring that pack closer for Wooster. Lexington comes in as the team favorite on the girls' side, with Emma Wise and Kenley Miller leading the effort. Both Wooster and West Holmes will do their best to play the role of spoiler. The Generals are led by steady veteran Audrey Miller, but she's not alone as Gabriella Signorino and Mattie Dunlap are less than a second off of the senior's pace. Noelle Smith is coming in after a career-best 19:26.70 at the Wayne/Holmes Invite last weekend and will lead Knights team loaded with underclassman talent. Lexy Starner, Alexis Wagers and Zora Starner also should be in the mix.

Principals Athletic Conference

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. (girls), 9:30 (boys)

WHERE: Nickajack Farms (2955 Manchester Ave NW, North Lawrence)

RUNNERS TO WATCH: Boys – Jack Curtis (CVCA, sr.), Lucas Mitchell (CVCA, jr.), Carter Lee (CVCA, sr.), Jack Swartz (Tuslaw, sr.), Leo Smith (CVCA, sr.), Dylan Easterling (Northwest, jr.), Josh Rittgers (Orrville, sr.), Andrew Hearn (Fairless, fr.). Girls – Madelyn Begert (Northwest, fr.), Kayla Ritzman (CVCA, jr.), Jayna Cooley (CVCA, so.), Chloe Wackerly (Canton South, fr.), Josey Blackburn (CVCA, so.), Ella Wigal (Triway, so.), Ahna Doane (Fairless, so.).

PREVIEW: With four runners among the top-five times coming in, CVCA's boys' team is expected to cruise to another league title. Tuslaw's Jack Swartz is going to do his best to steal some points from the Royals as the senior is coming off of his best race of the season. That time of 16:47.27 came this past Saturday on the same Nickajack course that the league met will take place. Swartz is used to the postseason grind, too, as he is a three-time regional qualifier and took part in his first state meet last season. Orrville's Josh Rittgers also should be among the top finishers and comes in with a lot of momentum after a 16:56.50 on his home course last weekend. Cayden Speicher comes in with the 12th-fastest time and, with another PR, could break into the top 10. Speaking of the Titans, sophomore Ella Wigal has been impressive in her first prep season on the course. Wigal's season-best 20:54.80 places her in the top six times coming in. Savannah Gill of Tuslaw is another local underclassman that has been some noise this season as the freshman has put together back-to-back sub-22-minute performances already this month.

Wayne County Athletic League

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. (girls), 10:30 (boys)

WHERE: Chippewa High School (466 South Portage Street, Doylestown)

RUNNERS TO WATCH: Boys – Luke Snyder (Rittman, fr.), Kade Tegtmeier (Northwestern, jr.), Jackson Varner (Waynedale, fr.), Carson Steiner (Dalton, jr.), Tripp Wingate (Norwayne, so.), Jacob Wakefield (Northwestern, sr.), David Kollin (Rittman, sr.), Devin Bowlby (Rittman, sr.). Girls – Jaylee Wingate (Norwayne, sr.), Annabel Stanley (Norwayne, sr.), Pyper Gibson (Rittman, sr.), Merrick Gibson (Rittman, so.), Kaitlyn Carr (Smithville, fr.), Clara Sundberg (Waynedale, sr.), Emberlynn Nolt (Dalton, jr.)

PREVIEW: Snyder has had one of the best seasons of any freshman in the area. The rookie's personal-best 15:37.70, set earlier this fall at the Wooster Invite is the fastest among all Div. III runners and 39th-best across the state's three divisions. Snyder is expected to set the pace, but the pack behind him could get very interesting. Kade Tegtmeier of Northwestern, last season's county runner-up, posted a career-best 16:31.10 last weekend and is hitting his stride at the right time. Jackson Varner is also looking to build on his impressive freshman season with another strong race. Both Carson Steiner and Tripp Wingate also had personal records at Orrville, as well, which along with a veteran like Wakefield could make for a competitive race. Rittman is a strong favorite to capture their first team title in decades and it's far from a one-man show. Sure, Snyder is talented, but guys like David Kollin and Devin Bowlby been consistent racers all year long and will look to put an exclamation point on a championship. Speaking of the team races, Norwayne and Rittman will look to battle it out for the top prize on the girls' side, with the races potentially coming down to the fourth and fifth runners.