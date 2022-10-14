Will Ohio State's Zed Key prove himself as a 3-point shooter this season?

MINNEAPOLIS – The competition, while all in good fun, provided a glimpse into an expectation for this year’s Ohio State men’s basketball team.

As part of the “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” event, four Buckeyes gathered on the southern end of the court to participate in a 3-point shooting contest. Three of them were no-doubt inclusions: Sean McNeil, an established sharpshooter who spent the last three years at West Virginia, and first-year players Bowen Hardman and Brice Sensabaugh.

The fourth contestant, like Hardman and Sensabaugh, has yet to attempt a 3-pointer at the collegiate level. But now entering his third season, center Zed Key is expected to add an outside shot to his repertoire as his overall role increases.

He might not have the permanent green light to fire away from deep, but coach Chris Holtmann said Key will be shooting 3s this year.

“He needs a little bit of time, but he is going to have freedom to shoot some 3s for sure,” the coach said. “There’s no question. For him, he’s got to be able to expand his game. He’s really worked at it.”

Through two seasons at Ohio State, Key has shot 58.2% (156 for 268) from inside the 3-point line and 56.5% (74 for 131) from the free-throw line. In 18 Big Ten games last season, he was 52 for 96 (54.2%) from the field, the 18th-best two-point shooting percentage in the league according to KenPom.com.

Wednesday at Big Ten media day inside the Target Center, Holtmann said Key has shot “at above a 32, 33% clip” during preseason live action.

“I’m definitely gonna have the green light to shoot this year,” Key said. “I worked really hard with the coaches this summer on expanding my game in that area and other areas. They want me to shoot.”

It didn’t go very well at the Blacktop event, where he finished last among his teammates by connecting on 6 of 24 attempts (25.0%). When he missed his final attempt on the double rims, Key muttered, “I’m never shooting from outside again.” Holtmann joked at media day that the performance there had him reconsidering allowing Key to shoot, but the center did make a pair of 3s during the team scrimmage at the end of the event. He even held three fingers aloft after one of them, later saying he has no idea how he might celebrate in-game makes.

“All the numbers that we chart during the summer in all the shooting drills suggest that he’s going to be able to make 3s,” Holtmann said. “I really believe he will.”

There has been a longstanding belief among the coaching staff that Key could and would eventually add an outside shot to his offensive package. Now as he moves to a more prominent role, there is a need for Key to consistently hit at least one 3-pointer a game to help open up driving lanes and allow the Buckeyes to better space the floor.

There is some precedent for what Ohio State is asking Key to do. As a freshman center, Kaleb Wesson went 4 for 14 (28.6%) from 3-point range for the 2017-18 Buckeyes. In his final season, Wesson was the team’s leading 3-point shooter at 42.5% (45 for 106) as a junior in 2019-20.

While the two bigs present different overall profiles, Wesson has shown that it can be done. Now it’s up to Key to take that step.

“I can definitely shoot,” Key said. “I was playing my role. I will definitely step out and shoot this year. If I don’t shoot and I’m open, they yell at me.”

If all goes well, they won’t be shooting when he does, either.