Columbus, OH

Suspects arrested in unrelated killings of 13-year-old Hilltop boy and man on East Side

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Columbus police homicide detectives have arrested suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy Wednesday at a Hilltop neighborhood apartment complex and an unrelated July homicide on the East Side.

Krieg A. Butler, 36, is charged with murder in the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at the Wedgewood Apartments, detectives announced Thursday. Butler is a resident of the apartment complex, located in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to the apartment complex on a report of a shooting. According to court records, an eyewitness saw Butler exit a red truck and fire multiple times at Reed.

Wedgewood apartments: 13 suspected "Bantu Life" gang members arrested earlier this month

Butler then got into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to court records. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Reed suffering from gunshot injuries and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Reed was rushed in life-threatening condition to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where he died at 6:26 p.m. He was the second teenager in three days to be killed in Columbus.

Butler was taken into custody Thursday and is being held in the Franklin County jail. His bond was set at $1 million during an appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday.

On Monday, 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks, a student at East High School, was s hot and killed during a fight among a group of girls at Franklin Park, located just across Broad Street from the high school. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant on a charge of murder for Roshawn Adkins, Jr., 18, of the South Side, who they allege shot Kendricks.

Suspect arrested for July homicide after brief standoff

Homicide detectives also announced Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in a July homicide on the East Side.

Keith Z. Coleman Jr., 25, of South Linden, was arrested and charged with the murder of Henry B. Moore Jr. after a brief standoff with Columbus SWAT and other law enforcement, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. on July 3, officers were called to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane on the East Side after a report of shots being fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Moore with a gunshot wound. Moore was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but died from his injuries a little over an hour later, police said.

Coleman's bond was set at $1 million during an appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday.

Suspects arrested in shooting of 25-year-old at South Side townhomes

Columbus police announced Friday that two men who had been arrested for an armed robbery were being charged in connection with the Oct. 4 shooting of a man at a South Side townhome complex.

Earnest Hall, 25, and William Smith Jr., 22, both of the South Side, are currently being held in the Franklin County jail. Smith is charged with murder in connection with the death of 25-year-old Daeshawn Simington, of the Southeast Side. Hall is charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping. Police said an indictment for murder will be sought against Hall.

Around 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 4, officers were called to the Skyview Townhomes, located on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue, on a report of a shooting. Officers found Simington and another 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Simington was rushed to an area hospital but died the next day from his injuries.

According to court records, Smith and Hall are accused of forcing their way into an apartment with Hall. Shots were fired during the robbery and Simington was struck. A woman inside the apartment was held at gunpoint inside the apartment and threatened, according to court records. Multiple items, including a firearm and safe, were stolen from the apartment.

During court appearances on Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court, Smith's bond was set at $1 million and Hall's was set at $250,000.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this story.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suspects arrested in unrelated killings of 13-year-old Hilltop boy and man on East Side

