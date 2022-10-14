ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike DeWine playing 'Russian roulette' with our kids, teachers| Opinion

By Douglas Rogers
 4 days ago

"It is disgraceful for DeWine to surrender to local school boards and gamble with the safety of Ohio schoolchildren against the testimony of law enforcement." - Douglas Rogers

Douglas Rogers

Guest columnist

Bexley resident Douglas Rogers is a graduate of Yale Law School and a former military police captain. He was a partner in the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease for more than 20 years. Rogers was a Moritz College of Law adjunct professor at Ohio State University from 2011-2016.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed an act into law June 13 that authorizes local school boards to permit school staff to carry loaded firearms with only 24 hours of initial training in firearms, instead of the over 700 hours of training formerly required.

That law (formerly House Bill 99) abdicates the General Assembly’s constitutional responsibility to provide for safe schools. It heightens the likelihood of various school boards engaging in Russian roulette and endangering students and teachers.

DeWine knows that amount of training is inadequate.

In 2014, as attorney general, he recommended that teachers receive at least 152 hours of training to carry firearms into schools.

The law does not even require safe storage of such firearms.

Robert Meader, who led the Columbus Division of Police Training Bureau from 2015 to 2020, testified in opposition to House Bill 99: “In the last five years, there have been more than 90 publicly-reported incidents of armed adults mishandling guns at school.”

There is also no provision that school boards provide when or how the staff can: (a) use their guns; (b) intervene in school fights on playgrounds; or (c) even arrest troublemakers.

Indeed, the law provides that such staff are “not being employed as a special police officer or security officer,” so such staff will be armed vigilantes, in contrast to school resource officers.

School resource officers are trained police subject by law to detailed memoranda on the responsibilities/conduct of that position. The new law appropriates $6 million a year for a new bureaucracy, but nothing for school resource officers.

DeWine said that under the law, the state will “develop longer blocks of training for schools that want more training for their teachers ... schools will have the option to pick 24, 30, 36, 42 or 48 hours of required training.” He gave no explanation for why he did not add as an option the 152 hours of training he recommended in 2014.

His menu of hours falsely implies that such hours are sufficient. That menu will encourage local school boards to pick and choose what hours they think they can get away with - just hoping that gun tragedies do not result.

DeWine recognizes that the safer alternative is to use school resource officers in school. In a letter to school superintendents, he said, “The much-preferred option is to have a school resource officer in each school building."

He added, “Hiring retired law enforcement officers in your school is also something you might consider when deciding whether or not to arm a school employee.”

DeWine did not veto the legislation and try to convince the General Assembly to enact the safer alternative of only school resource officers and retired police officers. Why?

The Second Amendment is not the answer.

The U.S. Supreme Court said it permits “laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools.”

Consideration of safety also is not the answer. To receive a temporary driver license, the law requires 24 hours of classroom instruction, 50 hours of driving with a parent and at least 10 hours of night driving.

Why in the world would the state mandate specific training for all persons wanting to drive a car but give local school boards the option to make up their own standards for guns? Both – rules for guns in schools and rules for driving - involve protecting lives.

The answer is political cowardice.

It is disgraceful for DeWine to surrender to local school boards and gamble with the safety of Ohio schoolchildren against the testimony of law enforcement.

DeWine knows better. He is not a leader, but a follower of the extreme gun lobby pandering to his base trying to get reelected.

