Ohio State

Letters: Democrats to blame for America's ills. High bail keeps some innocent people jailed.

By The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Democrats have Democrats to blame

This is in response to Sherry McMillen's Oct. 6 letter, " Essential workers deserve respect, " concerning voting for all Democrats because they "have fought for the workers" in this country.

She needs to keep up with the current state of affairs that is going on in this country and realize that it is the Democrats who are solely responsible for the poor state of the economy , the lack of immigration control , rise in crime and basically everything that is bad going on right now.  The Democrats control the White House and the Congress and have no one to blame but themselves.

Two and a half years ago America was doing very well. Those days are long gone due to the Democratic party (aka Joe Biden and others) not having a clue what is wrong with America.

I, for one, will be voting strictly Republican and I know countless others will also since so many people are struggling just to put food on the table and gas in their car .

Ken Shepherd, Gahanna

People can be innocent

Conservative politicians hoping to influence voter turnout have arranged for a ballot issue to change the purpose of bail in criminal cases .

They want judges to set high dollar amounts for defendants for the purpose of keeping citizens accused of certain offenses in jail before trial "to protect the public" before guilt has been determined . But no provision is made for innocent folks who get charged if they are wrongfully held because they don't have enough money to bond out .

Apparently, the mere possibility that they might be guilty, and they might commit another offense, is worth the very real fact of detaining those who are innocent.

If such a change is made, then there should be a way for the innocent to sue and recover damages against those who advocate for their pre-trial detention "to protect the public." And those damages should be a personal and not a taxpayer liability.

Harry Reinhart, Columbus

The Statue of Liberty still welcomes

It’s the same today as it has always been: people move to make better lives for themselves and their families .

That’s what many of our ancestors did since colonial times, after we became a free and independent nation , and in all the years that followed. They came here seeking freedom and opportunity. Together, over many generations, they made our nation great.

Those that follow in their footsteps today are exhibiting the same courageous hope . It’s not easy to pack up everything and move to a new, unfamiliar place. But you do it to put food on the table, provide for your family, and send your kids to school .

Immigrant Americans continue to move here for the promise of freedom and opportunity .

The words on our Statue of Liberty continue to welcome them . But Trump Republicans want to blame immigrants for our nation’s problems , hoping to divide us while they seek to deny freedom to all who don’t live here or look like them.

This is supposed to be the land of the free and the home of the brave. This November let’s vote to make it that way once again.

Ursula Hays, Strongsville

