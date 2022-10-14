PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One-year-old Odin Mello is fighting for his life after a case of alleged child abuse caused a traumatic brain injury. On Oct. 9, Odin's mom, Emmalee Mello, said she left him in the car with someone who she thought was a trusted friend while she ran into Target in Lincoln. When she got back to the car, she said he wasn't breathing right, and she knew something was wrong.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 HOURS AGO