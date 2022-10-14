Read full article on original website
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Men arrested in Cranston face arraignment on conspiracy, obstruction
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two men were formally arraigned Monday in Kent County District Court on conspiracy and obstruction charges stemming from a breaking-and-entering investigation. Miguel Veras Martes, 19, of Providence, and Daevon Silva, 20, of Pawtucket, were charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy, obstruction and...
Road diet installation delayed in Warwick
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the installation of a road diet on Main Avenue in Warwick has been delayed at least a day due to rain. The installation was scheduled to begin Monday night along a section of Main Avenue between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick.
State police release identities in Mansfield double fatal crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police released the names of two people killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Saturday morning. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the 29.8 mile marker. Police said 32-year-old Crystal Blake of Dorchester and 27-year-old Roland...
Two killed in crash on I-495 in Mansfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 south. State troopers responded to calls of a crash at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield involving five vehicles around 4 a.m. Saturday. Three vehicles were in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles were in the center...
Vandals hit concession stand at Deerfield Park in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield police are investigating after they say someone vandalized Deerfield Park. Officers said the vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur written in spray paint in the area of the concession stand. Police worked with Smithfield Parks & Recreation to quickly cover or remove...
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
Man accused of threatening retail employees, shoplifting, and crashing into police cruiser
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — North Smithfield police arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly threatened employees at a CVS pharmacy, shoplifted at a Walmart store, and crashed into a cruiser while evading police. Raymond Cormier, 32, of North Attleborough, was charged with shoplifting less than $100 – second...
McKee presses RIPTA board to resolve driver shortage on school bus routes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As NBC 10 has been reporting for weeks, RIPTA has been canceling its special service for Providence high school students. The transit agency blames a shortage of drivers. Gov. Dan McKee is also blaming RIPTA, calling the poor service this school year “unacceptable.”. The...
Lincoln police officers save residents from burning apartment building
Three Lincoln police officers are being recognized for their bravery after they jumped into a burning apartment building to save 10 people. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a multi-family apartment building on School Street on Monday, Oct. 10 after reports of a fire. Officers encountered thick black smoke and...
MassDOT maintenance to impact traffic on Braga Bridge
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance on the Braga Bridge on 195 over the Taunton River on Monday. The work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and go until about 3 p.m. The right lane on the eastbound side will...
Woman prays for 1-year-old son's recovery from traumatic brain injury
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One-year-old Odin Mello is fighting for his life after a case of alleged child abuse caused a traumatic brain injury. On Oct. 9, Odin's mom, Emmalee Mello, said she left him in the car with someone who she thought was a trusted friend while she ran into Target in Lincoln. When she got back to the car, she said he wasn't breathing right, and she knew something was wrong.
New Bedford man charged in 2012 rape to appear in court
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012 is due back in court on Monday. Dylan Ponte, 28, was released on bail in early September. He's facing several charges, including indecent assault and battery on a person over the age 14, and witness intimidation.
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
Local Red Cross volunteer encourages others to step up for natural disaster relief
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — After starting with the American Red Cross earlier this year and recently returning from Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, Jerry Blitefield is encouraging people to do their part and is eager to get back and help. Blitefield, a retired University of Massachusetts -...
'Touch-A-Truck' raises money for children in need during holiday season
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The local nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach brought out their biggest trucks for children to meet local heroes while helping out others in need on Sunday. Children were able to touch, climb and honk the horn of trucks and emergency vehicles during the 'Touch-A-Truck'...
Somerset residents vote to add 1 school resource officer
(WJAR) — A new school resource officer will be added in Somerset public schools following a town vote Monday night. Residents in Somerset voted Monday at a special town meeting on whether the town should add more SROs in public schools. Leaders could still add up to two more...
