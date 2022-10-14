MADRID (AP) — There was relief for Edinson Cavani the moment his penalty kick struck the net. “What crossed my mind is that it finally went in,” he said after scoring his first goal since signing for Valencia. The Uruguay striker came to Spain looking for playing time ahead of potentially his last World Cup but had been growing anxious about his lack of scoring, having failed in his first three games with the club. That all ended against Elche in the Spanish league on Saturday, when he also scored with a header in first-half stoppage time in a 2-2 draw.

