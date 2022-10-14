Lil Baby’s latest record It’s Only Me is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, It’s Only Me could debut with a total of 185,000 to 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week — enough for it to land at No. 1 and become either the seventh or eight-highest debut of 2022 so far. The extensive 23-track record also garnered 70 million first-day streams in the US, dominated the entirety of Apple Music’s Top 23, logged seven tracks on Spotify’s Top 20 and was the most-streamed Spotify artist in the US on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO