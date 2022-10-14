Read full article on original website
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” Production Credits Revealed
Fridayy, Tay Keith, Murda Beatz, and KRAZYMOB are just a few of the names who played a hand in the new arrival. As Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, landed on streamers at midnight, fans of the Atlanta-based rapper have been taking in the 23-track project and marvelling not only at the list of features the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker racked up (Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee, and Pooh Shiesty), but also at the record’s production value.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
NBA・
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
YG Responds to Speculation That He Dissed PnB Rock on New Song ‘How to Rob a Rapper’
YG has addressed speculation that he dissed PnB Rock on his new song "How to Rob a Rapper." On Thursday (Oct. 6), YG was a guest on Power 106's L.A. Leakers radio show. The Compton, Calif. rapper participated in the freestyle segment, in which he responded to speculation that he was taking a shot at PnB Rock on the track "How to Rob a Rapper" featuring Mozzy and D3szn. The song is included on YG's new album, I Got Issues, which dropped on Sept. 30. Spitting over Nipsey Hussle’s "Hussle in the House" beat, YG discussed the uproar to close his verse.
YG Defends 'How To Rob A Rapper' Song Following PnB Rock Backlash: '[It's] Not A Diss'
YG made his return to the L.A Leakers on Thursday (October 6) to body another freestyle while promoting his new album I Got Issues earlier this week. The Compton native paid homage to his fallen West Coast homie Nipsey Hussle by delivering a vicious freestyle over the instrumental to Nip’s 2009 single “Hussle in the House.”
Q&A: Lil Baby talks new album, Young Thug, rap lyrics
LOS ANGELES (AP) — While Lil Baby’s new album blares loudly in the living room, the Atlanta-born rapper stands in the kitchen of his $20 million Bel Air home singing to his son, who dances along on FaceTime. For Lil Baby, living in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the U.S. would have been unfathomable several years ago. He was released in 2016 after being incarcerated on a drug charge and had no intention of starting a rap career until Quality Control founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas saw tremendous potential. “I knew Baby had a...
Diddy & Doechii Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a special Diddy remix and a new single from Doechii.
Boosie Badazz: 'No Rapper In History Raised More Street N-ggas Than Me'
Boosie Badazz has claimed “no rapper in history raised more street n-ggas than me.”. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the claim in a recent interview with VladTV, during which DJ Vlad brought up Kodak Black paying tribute to him on his 2021 song “Too Boosie.”. “Ain’t nobody...
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Put Out Collaborative Album With Baton Rouge Artists
NBA YoungBoy is already planning another album, and he wants to release a collaborative project with only artists from his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, YoungBoy’s engineer, dropped the news on Instagram with a video of him making the call to all Baton Rouge artists. According to Goldberg, the criteria for being featured on the album isn’t as extensive as you might think.
David Banner gives his take on hip-hop culture at BET Awards
Before the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, David Banner predicted that this would be the year that we would take back our culture. He and other artists such as the Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Three 6 Mafia, and gave music fans a taste of old-school hip-hop. Banner also shared his excitement about the future generation of hip-hop.
Lil Baby's 'It's Only Me' Projected to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200
Lil Baby’s latest record It’s Only Me is looking to open at No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, It’s Only Me could debut with a total of 185,000 to 210,000 equivalent album units in its first week — enough for it to land at No. 1 and become either the seventh or eight-highest debut of 2022 so far. The extensive 23-track record also garnered 70 million first-day streams in the US, dominated the entirety of Apple Music’s Top 23, logged seven tracks on Spotify’s Top 20 and was the most-streamed Spotify artist in the US on Friday.
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’
It appears Lil Baby will lock down another No. 1 album. According to projections shared by Hits Daily Double, the 27-year-old rapper is expected to top the Billboard 200 with It’s Only Me. The project, which arrived Friday, is expected to move 185,000 to 210,000 units its first week, which would mark the seventh- or eighth-biggest debut of 2022, so far.
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Blink-182, Queen, Lil Baby and more
Press play for the latest from Blink-182, Callista Clark, Lil Baby, Queen, The 1975, Tove Lo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ashe, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Top 10 Nas Songs From the ’90s Through 2010s
Shape-shifting from Nasty Das to Escobar then Nastradamus, Nas eventually returned to his origin throughout his artistic evolution as a rapper and songwriter. Releasing 15 albums from his 1994 debut, Illmatic, his harder core “Nasty Nas” hip-hop that hit No. 1 and chronicled his earlier life and times growing up in the Queensbridge projects in Queens, New York, Nas continued his saga on the 1996 follow-up, It Was Written—which expanded into his Nas Escobar persona living a Scarface-like existence—before closing out the decade on the third album I Am… and (third alter-ego) Nastradamus in 1999.
