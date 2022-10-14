Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
Traffic changes, road closures for Missy Elliott Boulevard celebration
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As Portsmouth gears up to celebrate the soon-to-be-named Missy Elliott Boulevard, there will be several traffic changes in the city Monday afternoon. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound traffic along Airline Boulevard at Portsmouth Boulevard will go from three lanes to one lane, the Portsmouth Police Department said.
Fatal crash shuts down Northbound Battlefield Blvd. intersection in Chesapeake
On Monday around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near the intersection of N. Battlefield Boulevard and Gainsborough Square.
WAVY News 10
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
Man shot in leg on Hanson Avenue in Norfolk
Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday about shots fired into a residence in the 1200 block of Hanson Avenue.
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
2 missing children from Hampton safely located
Hampton police confirmed Tuesday morning that Jaxon Truitt and Adriana Truitt were safely located.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
WAVY News 10
Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
Police: Burglar breaks into Norfolk store twice days apart
Police say a burglar struck a business in Norfolk twice days apart.
peninsulachronicle.com
More I-64 Widening On The Way
WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
TikTok challenge blamed for hundreds of stolen Kias, Hyundais in Hampton Roads
Thefts of Kia and Hyundais have been well-reported at 10 On Your Side. From Oct. 1 to Oct. 10, there were 51 Hyundais and Kias reported stolen to Norfolk police.
AMBER Alert issued by Virginia State Police for 2 abducted children
HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October 17, 2022 on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 2:30p.m. Abducted is Adriana Truitt: White female Sandy hair Blue eyes 1yr old 2ft […]
WAVY News 10
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals …. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. New law in Virginia...
Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday
A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County Friday, according to James City County Police.
WAVY News 10
"We were shocked;" Local business picks up the pieces after multiple break-ins
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. “We were shocked;” Local business picks up the pieces …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Missy Elliott celebrated in Portsmouth. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports.
Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, several boats sink
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning. Fire officials said the fire displaced nine adults, a child and two dogs. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire...
1 dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle crash in James City County
A fatal crash in James City County left one dead and two in the hospital Friday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault
WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
Norfolk police investigate overnight double shooting that killed one, hurt another
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working to learn what led up to a deadly double shooting that took the life of one person and hurt another. It was around 1:15 Saturday morning when police say they got the call about a possible shooting in the 900 block of Bagnall Road. When first responders […]
Comments / 0