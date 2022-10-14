ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

3 vessels catch fire at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three vessels caught fire and sank Monday morning at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk. The Coast Guard told WAVY that it worked with Norfolk firefighters to put the fires out, and no injuries were reported. One vessel did float away, and was obstructing the main...
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in crash on N Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is seriously hurt after a crash Monday afternoon on N. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake. Police spokesperson Leo Kosinski says it happened around 12:14 p.m. A truck heading south near the intersection of N. Battlefield Blvd. and Gainsborough Square crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a full-size SUV almost head-on.
Man shot walking down Teach Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is hurt after a shooting in Hampton Monday evening. The Hampton Police Division tweeted about the incident that happened in the 600 block of Teach Street at around 5:30 p.m. That's where officers found a man was shot. He was taken to the hospital...
Missing 69-year-old man in Norfolk found

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police need help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Fred L. Branton was last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12 in the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. That’s near the Norfolk Technical Center. Branton is about 5 feet 9 inches...
More I-64 Widening On The Way

WILLIAMSBURG – Shep Miller knew from the time has was named Virginia’s secretary of transportation in January, the widening of Interstate 64 from Bottoms Bridge to Williamsburg was important. Despite no funds for that 29-mile stretch at the time, he insisted the administration would find a way. “It’s...
AMBER Alert issued by Virginia State Police for 2 abducted children

HAMPTON, VA (WVNS) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an AMBER Alert today, October 17, 2022 on behalf of the Hampton Police Department, for a child abduction that occurred on October 16, 2022 at 2:30p.m. Abducted is Adriana Truitt: White female Sandy hair Blue eyes 1yr old 2ft […]
Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals in Norfolk

Youngkin announces law enforcement funding proposals …. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Madison Pearman reports. ‘Serial rapist’ charged in 2008 assault of 2 Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. New law in Virginia...
Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault

WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Portsmouth PD identifies detective charged with assault. WAVY learned the name of the detective through a Freedom of Information Act request. Read more: https://bit.ly/3MAn71b. Luria and Kiggans face off in another heated debate...
