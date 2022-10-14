ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rumor: Patriots connected to cornerback wanting a trade

As the trade deadline is now only mere weeks away, teams around the NFL will be taking a look at their roster and players’ performances while also looking around the league at who they could possibly trade for. The Patriots are sure to make a move before November 1st, but the name floating around as the best fit for them may be a bit surprising.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
