North Korea’s Lazarus Group attacks Japanese crypto firms, police say
North Korea-backed hacker group Lazarus has been sending phishing emails to Japanese crypto exchange employees to infect their computers with malware, causing some companies to have their systems hacked and cryptocurrencies stolen, Japan’s National Police Agency announced last week. Fast facts. The police also said Lazarus had reached out...
India’s headache, or opportunity?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 17, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto was booming in India – until taxes happened. This year the country’s crypto and blockchain industry has been slapped hard by the government’s new tax approach to it. All eyes...
Markets: Bitcoin inches up, most top 10 cryptos stable after rollercoaster week
Bitcoin inched up slightly Monday, with the majority of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization remaining stable, the only considerable price change coming from XRP’s 3% drop. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.83% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,296 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong, reflecting...
Markets: Bitcoin rises as Ether leads gains in crypto top 10
Bitcoin and Ether were trading higher along with top 10 tokens by market capitalization excluding stablecoins in Monday morning trading in Asia, as the world’s largest cryptocurrency remained above US$19,000. XRP was the only token on that list to fall. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 1% in the past 24...
Macau is betting on digital currency, CBDC as legal tender
The city of Macau, a special administrative region of China and home to a thriving casino industry, is seeking to grant digital currency status as legal tender, the Executive Council of Macau announced on Friday. Fast facts. While the proposal does not name any specific digital currencies, it comes amid...
