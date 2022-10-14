Read full article on original website
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
Officers investigating Monday night homicide in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the Walhalla Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing that killed one person on Monday night. Coroner Karl Addis said the 43-year-old man died outside a home along Moore Avenue. According to Addis, a 911 call was made...
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
29-year-old shot, killed at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after a shooting near a Spartanburg County bar, authorities said. Shavonte Littlejohn, 29, of Greenville, was found with at least one gunshot wound after authorities were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting, […]
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket. Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of...
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a hit-and-run that injured two South Carolina Highway troopers overnight. Deputies said the troopers were hit by a silver Chrysler during a traffic stop around 2:00 a.m. After the collision, the driver fled the scene...
One dead following weekend crash in Anderson County
The SCHP reports one person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Anderson County Saturday night just after 10PM. The crash happened on Parnell Road about 7 miles east of Anderson.
troopers hit during hit and run
Michelin to host hiring event in Spartanburg Co.
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
Man charged with burglary in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mountain Rest man was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a burglary in Oconee County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested David Wayne Elliot, 56, following a burglary call over the weekend, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said. Arrest warrants...
