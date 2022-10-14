Read full article on original website
SFGate
Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?
LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
palisadesnews.com
LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire
Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App. Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures. Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific Palisades brush fire from damaging any homes or structures Sunday night. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the...
palisadesnews.com
L.A. City Council Seeks to Add 100 miles of bus-only lanes Within Five Years
L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council seeks to add miles of bus-only lanes within five years. . Video sponsored by DPP.
signalscv.com
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up
Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County
After rejecting a controversial proposal in Huntington Beach, the state Coastal Commission greenlights another in Dana Point. While environmentalists raised concerns, the commission calls it a well-planned project. The post A pivot on desalination plants: California approves project in Orange County appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning
One woman sustained major injury after their SUV rolled over multiple times off highway 101 north of Cat Canyon near 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. The post One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
A New Desalination Plant Will Help Fight The Drought In Orange County
The Coastal Commission unanimously approved a desalination plant for south Orange County.
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
As California plans for a new desalination plant, take a look at how these facilities work
Derek Liang / UnsplashThe Doheny Ocean Desalination Project, estimated to be completed in 2027, will provide 5 million gallons of drinking water a day to residents in Orange County.
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, but the weekend will be cool
Southern California will see sunny, mild conditions on Tuesday but the weekend will bring a cooldown.
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
LA County launches first-ever mobile clinic fleet to serve homeless encampments
On Friday, Los Angeles County celebrated the launch of its new and first-ever mobile field clinics that will service homeless encampments.
