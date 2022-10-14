ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

SFGate

Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?

LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

LAFD Contains Pacific Palisades Brush Fire

Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App. Sunday night brush fire contained with no damaged structures. Los Angeles Fire Department crews prevented a Pacific Palisades brush fire from damaging any homes or structures Sunday night. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Solar panel on home ignites

A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person found dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"

Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year

When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for wine country killing arrested in Santa Cruz

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Southern California wine country was arrested this week in Santa Cruz County. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the killing of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. He was taken into custody in Santa Cruz after the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a tip […]
LANCASTER, CA

