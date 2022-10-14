Boyne Mountain Opening SkyBridge

If you want to experience something new that gives you a little bit a thrill we might have the perfect thing.

Boyne Mountain is officially opening their SkyBridge to the public.

It’s the world’s longest timber tower suspension bridge.

It measures in at 1200 feet long and 118 feet high.

When you’re on the bridge, you get a complete 360 degree view of the Boyne Valley.

If you’re afraid of heights, this bridge will definitely thrill you.

In the middle of the bridge is 26 feet of solid glass you have to cross to get to the other side.

The SkyBridge Michigan is open all year long — giving you a different view and experience each season.