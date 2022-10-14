Read full article on original website
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
Lubbock man arrested, accused of setting fire to trailer, killing a dog, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested on Tuesday, October 11, after he was accused of setting fire to a trailer that killed a dog, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, fire crews responded to a camper trailer that was set on fire in...
Lubbock Woman Searching For Young Girl That Turned In Lost Diamond Ring
It's always nice to come across something wholesome like this to share. Christy Hartin from KCBD shared a post by Lubbock woman, Karina Tello, who recently lost her engagement ring at our local Sam's Club, and is looking for the sweet child that turned it in. We thought we would...
33 felony arrests made in Lubbock anti-gang operation, TAG says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center made 33 felony arrests and identified 20 gang members during a two-day operation, according to a release Monday. TAG said the gang-suppression operation, conducted on October 13 and 14, was focused on combating violent crime. The operation resulted in 47.7 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 ounces of marijuana […]
This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock
Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford Avenue at around 3 p.m.
The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock
I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
63-Year-Old Timothy Lee Harr Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened near FM 2641 and FM 1264 at around 4 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck went across the road and struck the victim.
Come to Dillard’s Made-to-Measure event
LUBBOCK, Texas- Dillard’s is hosting Hart Schaffner Marx Made-to- Measure event tailored clothing event. Come to the South Plains Mall Tuesday, October 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those who attend the event will be able to customize their own suit, while receiving complimentary care.
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
Sunday crash at 50th and Upland, 1 with serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded early Sunday morning to 50th Street and Upland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Police said the call came in at 3:54 a.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. Other details were not yet available.
All the Goods & Things by Jen has unique Christmas items
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Wether you are looking for a gift, or home decor All the Goods & Things by Jen has it all. For more information visit the website.
‘It all happened so fast:’ Seagraves ISD Superintendent says community came together after bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Seagraves ISD Superintendent talked with KLBK News about the bus crash that happened on Saturday on US Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Superintendent Joshua Goen was in a vehicle behind the bus and explained how the crash happened. He said the bus was on its way to the UIL Marching […]
1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
