Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

33 felony arrests made in Lubbock anti-gang operation, TAG says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center made 33 felony arrests and identified 20 gang members during a two-day operation, according to a release Monday. TAG said the gang-suppression operation, conducted on October 13 and 14, was focused on combating violent crime. The operation resulted in 47.7 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 ounces of marijuana […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock

Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock

I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One person is in the hospital after a stabbing around 12:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street. More details here: 1 seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. 1 seriously injured in crash early Sunday morning. 3 injured in Seagraves...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Come to Dillard’s Made-to-Measure event

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dillard’s is hosting Hart Schaffner Marx Made-to- Measure event tailored clothing event. Come to the South Plains Mall Tuesday, October 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Those who attend the event will be able to customize their own suit, while receiving complimentary care.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance

I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in early Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in an early morning crash in West Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department responded to 50th Street and Upland Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities determined only one car was involved; one person was taken to UMC to treat serious injuries. LPD’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
LUBBOCK, TX

