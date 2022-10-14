Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Binarly Expands Leadership Team With Veteran Cybersecurity Executives
PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binarly Inc., providers of the industry’s first AI-powered firmware protection platform, today announced the addition of veteran cybersecurity executives from BlackBerry and Dragos, expanding an experienced management team to deliver enterprise firmware security solutions at scale. The new additions include former Blackberry VP of Research...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Ransomware attack halts circulation of newspapers in Germany
Ransomware attack on ‘Heilbronn Stimme’, the German newspaper, has halted the distribution of newspapers, including a 28-page epaper since Friday last week. Although the company tried to manage things by printing the missed-out edition via an emergency 6-page news theme, it did not publish any sensitive news as the blocks were already filled with obituaries and classifieds that were to be printed in the edition to be published on October 14th,2022.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence leads a New Political Party
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is now paving the way to a new political party in Denmark run by a robot. Named as ‘The Synthetic Party’, and headed by Leader Lars, a chat bot, the political party seems to be one of a first kind in the planet’s history.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity regulations: How do laws apply to your business?
Staying on top of the legal cybersecurity landscape can be challenging. As the number of State, Federal, regional, and international laws that supersede the digital world continues to increase, how can your organization know which rules to focus on?. You should never underestimate the power and impact of privacy and...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity Retail Risk Trends to Watch Now and in 2023
Cybersecurity attacks against businesses are unrelenting, and while retail and ecommerce typically focus on fraud prevention, they’re often targets of other digital attacks as well. For example, the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) documented 241 confirmed retail data breaches in 2021, resulting in stolen credentials, personal information, and payment data. At the same time, 56% of Merchant Resource Council members reported phishing attacks in 2022, which can lead to data theft, malware attacks, and fraud.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft issues warning against Ransomware attack on Poland, Ukraine and Bulgaria
Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Centre (MSTIC) has issued an alert to organizations operating in Ukraine, Poland and Bulgaria against a ransomware campaign that’s functioning with an aim to either wipe data off the target or to encrypt it until a ransom is paid. Interestingly, the campaign starts after stealing...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How Businesses Can Prevent and Mitigate Ransomware Threats
Cyber attackers search for any vulnerability they can target and once they find one, they move fast. In under four hours, a ransomware infection can infiltrate a system, making it critical for businesses to act quickly and efficiently. Cyberattacks pose a significant risk to businesses through data breaches – but ransomware magnifies the threat. Ransomware attacks risk demanding the payment of high ransoms with no guarantee of retrieving the stolen information.
Maxwell Frost, the US Democrat aiming to bring Gen Z to Congress
In the bustle of Orlando's Pride March, Maxwell Frost is finalizing preparations for a concert on a truck bed -- the latest impromptu campaign gig by the 25-year-old as he seeks to become Generation Z's first member of Congress. But it was a conversation with his birth mother last year that finally led Frost -- who has yet to finish college -- to take the plunge.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Mirai Botnet launched the DDoS attack on Minecraft Server Wynncraft
Mirai malware that is used to take control of millions of devices to launch large-scale network level attacks is back in news for launching a 2.5 Tbps on Minecraft Server Wynncraft. But as the network of the gaming services provider is protected and secured by CloudFlare, the attack module was neutralized, causing no disruptive inconvenience to the Minecraft users.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Setting Up The Digital Asset Security Standards To Protect Digital Data
Digital assets are entering a new engagement phase. President Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrencies has marked the beginning of a new age for the technology, with a clear indication that digital assets will stay and play an important part in building new financial infrastructure. This method is not unique...
Pence warns of 'unprincipled populists,' 'Putin apologists'
Former Vice President Mike Pence has warned against the growing populist tide in the Republican Party as he admonished "Putin apologists" unwilling to stand up to the Russian leader over his assault on Ukraine
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Alarming attacks on Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The impact of ransomware attacks on healthcare is as alarming as it is under-addressed. The United States healthcare system alone faces an annual burden of nearly $21 billion due to these attacks. It pays well over $100 million in ransoms, and is beginning to acknowledge the tragic realities of impacted patient care, including higher patient mortality rates. For every headline related to cyberattacks, there are likely hundreds more that go unreported.
