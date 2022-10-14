Read full article on original website
BofA (BAC) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid NII, Provisions & IB Ail
BAC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of 81 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line compared unfavorably with 85 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. The reported quarter number included $354 million related to the settlement of “legacy monoline insurance litigation.” Our estimate for earnings was also 81 cents per share.
NII Growth, Fee Income to Aid Citizens' (CFG) Q3 Earnings
CFG - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 19, before market open. Its quarterly earnings are expected to have declined year over year, while revenues are likely to have improved. In the prior quarter, this Providence, RI-based bank surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on...
Schwab (SCHW) Up as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump
SCHW - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05. The bottom line also soared 31% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for adjusted earnings was $1.02 per share. The stock jumped 3.4% in pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ bullish sentiments...
Elevance Health (ELV) to Post Q3 Earnings: A Beat in the Cards?
ELV - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in third-quarter 2022, results of which are expected to be released on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the health benefits company’s adjusted earnings per share of $8.04 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.72 by 4.2%, primarily due to membership growth across the Commercial & Specialty Business as well as the Government Business, increased premiums and adjusted premium rates in Medicare. The company has bumped up its premium rates to cover the rising cost trends.
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
BAC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.53%. A...
BNY Mellon (BK) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BK - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. The bottom line represents a rise of 11% from the prior-year quarter. Shares of BK gained 4.9% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected earnings. The full-day trading session will display a clearer...
Will Teradyne (TER) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
TER - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 9.39%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Factors to Note Ahead of Iridium (IRDM) Q3 Earnings Release
IRDM - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter’s bottom line is pegged at 2 cents, unchanged in the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported loss of 2 cents per share.
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Why Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Stock Jumps 15.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
BRLT - Free Report) shares soared 15.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% loss over the past four weeks. Brilliant Earth’s stock rally...
Pick These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Winning Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Cal-Maine, ADP, General Mills in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes ended a tumultuous week as fresh inflation numbers weighed on markets and investors closely monitored the global economic trends. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a 1.2% gain last week, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The...
Verizon Communications (VZ) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
VZ - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
2 Consumer Loan Stocks to Buy Despite Industry Headwinds
The Zacks Consumer Loans industry continues to bear the brunt of weak consumer sentiments, mainly attributable to inflation, geopolitical matters and recessionary fears. This will, therefore, gradually dampen the demand for consumer loans and hurt top-line growth. Weakening asset quality as economic growth continues to slow down remains a major headwind.
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Transportation Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Top Stock Picks for Week of October 17, 2022
LULU - Free Report) is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components. lululemon’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It reported ninth straight quarter of earnings surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2022, while sales beat estimates for the second straight quarter. The top and bottom-line also grew year over year on continued business momentum, which led to robust sales and an improved operating margin. Comps growth was aided by robust traffic trends in both stores and e-commerce. On a three-year CAGR basis, traffic was up 8% in stores and more than 40% in e-commerce. The company is capitalizing on the importance of physical retail and the convenience of online engagement. Backed by the robust first half performance, the company raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.The company is expected to report EPS that’s up from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting an increase from the year-ago period.
Illinois Tool (ITW) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
ITW - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITW’s third-quarter earnings has been revised 0.4% downward in the past 60 days. Illinois Tool delivered better-than-expected results thrice in the last four quarters, missing the mark once, the earnings surprise being 2.8%, on average.
Beyond Meat (BYND) to Cut Workforce, Slashes 2022 Revenue View
BYND - Free Report) is one such company bearing the brunt of rising costs. Keeping in mind, the ongoing headwinds including record inflation, the leading plant-based meat company unveiled that it is significantly reducing expenses, as part of which it is reducing workforce. Along with this, management reduced its 2022 revenue outlook.
