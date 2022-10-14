ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.
$30M in funding to hire local police officers across the state announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The funding will help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement...
