WILX-TV
Reverse job fairs pop up for ‘Careers in Energy Week’ in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.
WILX-TV
$30M in funding to hire local police officers across the state announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The funding will help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement...
WILX-TV
Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Pie in the face for Principal of Murphy Elementary School after students raise over $21K for fundraiser. Friday was Pie Day at Murphy Elementary School in Haslett. Through Fun Run and several other events, students successfully raised over $21,000 surpassing their goal to support their Parent...
WILX-TV
AG Nessel reminds Michiganders to beware of student loan debt forgiveness scammers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be on the lookout for scammers now that the U.S. Department of Education has made available the application for student loan debt relief announced by the Biden Administration. “The opportunity for debt forgiveness is also an opportunity...
