LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students had an opportunity to learn more about careers available in the energy industry. As part of careers in energy week, MI Environment looked at recent energy job growth and projected job increases in Michigan. On Monday, The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) held a reverse job fair. It was a chance for students in the Lansing area to come and contrast normal job fairs. The purpose of Monday’s event was to allow students to ask questions.

LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO