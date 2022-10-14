It is no longer news that the year 2022 has seen extreme market volatility so far. To tame the sky-high inflation in the United States, the Fed adopted a hawkish stance. Per the latest available data, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for September 2022 was up 8.2% year over year. As a result of the higher-than-expected reading, the Fed, which already raised its core interest rate 3% year to date, is likely to continue its interest-raising policy in its future meetings this year. Higher interest rates result in the cost of borrowing moving north, thus escalating the chances of an economic slowdown.

