ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eGQO4_0iYiOVOm00

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils .

But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, didn't list Duke among the 13 schools he's considering. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Florida State, Georgetown, Georgia State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon, UNC, and Virginia Tech.

However, after announcing his list, Flowers informed 247Sports' Dushawn London that he might add a "wild card school" later.

And there's evidence to suggest he could be talking about the Blue Devils — should they decide to enter the fray.

"Duke was my dream school growing up," Trentyn Flowers told On3's Joe Tipton in May. "That offer would mean the world. That's a big offer. Just growing up, I watched a lot of Jayson Tatum and Grant Hill. Being able to go to Duke and put on that blue, it's just an honor. The legacy they've had, how many wins they've had over the years, it's amazing to watch."

Trentyn Flowers mentioned to London that he might cut his list down again in the coming months. He plans to take all five allotted official visits for his junior year this fall and go from there.

Seven 2024 recruits hold Duke basketball offers. Thus far, none have committed.

RELATED: Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

Related
balldurham.com

Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking

The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
DURHAM, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Moore starting to make an impact in Durham

It’s a big jump from the Eastern Plains 2A Conference to the ACC, but former Washington High School star running back Terry Moore has earned more playing time for the Duke Blue Devils. He didn’t appear in the opening victory over Temple, but made the travel squad to Northwestern...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Underrated Duke commit shines in Vegas

Montverde Academy (Fla.) senior Sean Stewart is ferocious and relentless on both ends of the floor. His offensive repertoire, including a silky midrange jumper and a knack for emphatic putbacks, has a certain smoothness and confidence that brings to mind former two-year Duke basketball great ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Decision time for elite sharpshooter Darren Harris

Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning. Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Recruiting: 2023 four-star Zayden High commits to the Tar Heels

It’s official: Compass Prep power forward Zayden High has announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels. There was a lot of talk surrounding UNC and High, and now we know that all of the chatter was indeed true. High will join five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher in the 2023 class, and could be Hubert Davis’ last commitment unless his recruiting board changes between now and this summer.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Kentucky now threatening Duke atop class ranking

Outside of a potential late pickup of the three-star or four-star variety, the Duke basketball coaches appear finished with their 2023 recruiting efforts. They've reeled in five pledges, all five-star prospects sitting among the top 25 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, sufficient to boast the ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man

Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

The Washington Post On Duke’s Transition

One of the major themes of the early part of the season, and probably the whole season really, is going to be the transition at Duke between Mike Krzyzewski, now retired, and John Scheyer. Whether it’s intentional or not, one of the emerging traits in Scheyer’s program is that, well,...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

High School Football Round-Up: Week 9

Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 9! Results from Week 8 can be found here. Up next: at Orange (10/17) East Chapel Hill (0-6): Lost to Chapel Hill, 40-16 (10/10) Up next: vs. Chatham...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
alamancenews.com

Eastern inducts 7 into high school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Eastern Alamance High School added seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Keith Spake, Keith Brady, Dr. Deanna Jones, Steve Hobbs, Cliff Thomas, Tee Tee Walters and Makeshia Haith Foust comprised the induction class. They were introduced during halftime of the football game against Roxboro Person on Friday night and then formally inducted Saturday in the school’s auditorium.
MEBANE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Combining Old World Elegance with Today’s Revered Ambiance of Relaxed Luxury, This Legacy Estate in Durham, North Carolina Asks for $5.5M

The Estate in Durham is nothing short of magnificent…spacious verandas, multi-level terraces, a seductive pool and spa, now available for sale. This home located at 250 Blue Violet Way, Durham, North Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,850 square feet of living spaces. Call Mollie Owen – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 919-602-2713) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership

RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died. The incident...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running

SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
SELMA, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
321
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy