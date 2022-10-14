ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Trademark Properties shared updated plans Oct. 11 for a massive redevelopment project at North Point Mall. Speaking at a community meeting attended by some 100 residents, Trademark CEO Terry Montesi shared site plans and renderings, breaking down exactly how large portions of the mall would be demolished and reworked into a “live-work-play” development along the lines of Avalon, Halcyon and other north Metro Atlanta projects.

