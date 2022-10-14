The basketball season begins Monday for schools without football in Arkansas. Two area high schools will send their teams on the road for the first day of the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Rural Special plays a doubleheader against Mount Vernon-Enola starting with the girls at 4, Timbo’s girls will meet Pangburn’s junior varsity team at 6:30, and the Timbo boys face Pangburn’s varsity squad at 7:45.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO