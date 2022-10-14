Read full article on original website
MH JV football team picks up win at West Plains
The Mountain Home junior varsity football team went across the state line on Monday and picked up a 25-21 victory at West Plains. Chris Hubbard scored touchdowns on runs of 36 and eight yards. Isaiah Murry added a 28-yard touchdown run and recovered a fumble, Brenton Setzer scored from one yard out, and Nate Henderson had a fumble recovery.
Basketball season begins Monday in Arkansas
The basketball season begins Monday for schools without football in Arkansas. Two area high schools will send their teams on the road for the first day of the Pangburn Tip-Off Classic. Rural Special plays a doubleheader against Mount Vernon-Enola starting with the girls at 4, Timbo’s girls will meet Pangburn’s junior varsity team at 6:30, and the Timbo boys face Pangburn’s varsity squad at 7:45.
Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final
The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne, Mtn. View stay in rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through October 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
