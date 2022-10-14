Read full article on original website
Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final
The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
Saturday volleyball results include MH freshmen finishing 2nd in conference tourney
The Mountain Home freshman volleyball team wrapped up its season on Saturday in the Northeast Arkansas Conference Tournament in Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers left Fidelity Bank Arena as the runners-up. Mountain Home was able to win its semifinal match in straight sets. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated Annie Camp 25-15 and 25-21.
Saturday volleyball schedule includes MH freshmen in district tourney
Junior high volleyball is scheduled for Saturday, and Mountain Home’s freshmen will be on the road. The Junior Lady Bombers will go to Marion for the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. Four area teams will be in Quitman for the 2A-North Junior District Tournament. In the first round, Yellville-Summit faces...
Cross country teams to gather for Bomber Invitational
Saturday will be a big morning for cross country in Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host Dora, Melbourne, Bergman, Valley Springs and Harrison for the Bomber Invitational on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The start time is scheduled for 9.
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
MHCA volleyball season ends in conference semifinals
The Mountain Home Christian Academy varsity volleyball team’s season came to an end this weekend in the Heartland Christian Athletic Association Conference Tournament in Fort Smith. The Lady Eagles advanced as far as the Class 2A semifinals. Mountain Home Christian began pool play by beating Owasso Preparatory Academy from...
Mountain Home NJROTC undefeated in National Air Rifle League
Mountain Home NJROTC recently took home two victories in National Air Rifle League matches with Central Talbotton AJROTC and Fullerton Union AJROTC. Mountain Home NJROTC defeated Central Talbotton AJROTC 865.0 to 792.3. At the time of their win, Mountain Home NJROTC was in seventh place within their ‘Navy Jrotc’ conference. Mountain Home NJROTC was led by, Johnathon Mason who shot a 226.3. The remaining contributing members were Trinity Cruse, Chirstian Depoister, and Justin Kubistek. Mountain Home NJROTC is from Mountain Home, AR, and is coached by Jason Williams.
Gary Brinker, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Gary Brinker of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Gary Brinker died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Bentley named distinguished alumnus for MH Education Foundation Hall of Honor
It’s homecoming week at Mountain Home, and one of several events for this week is the Night of Honors presented by the Mountain Home Education Foundation. The foundation will enshrine its 2022 Hall of Honor class this week, and this year’s distinguished alumnus is 1975 graduate and retired college professor Lonnie Bentley.
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
William H. (Bookie) Boekholder of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home. He was born September 1, 1936, in Freeport, IL to the late Gerald and Margaret Boekholder. William graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa in 1955. He then served in the United...
Oakland fall festival and vaccine clinic Saturday
The Oakland Arkansas Improvement Association (OAIA), will be hosting a fall festival and car show Saturday from 9 to 3 at the community center in Oakland. OAIA President, Misty Treat, joined KTLO-FM’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to speak on the event. Listen:. In addition, there will...
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
Building purchase on agenda for Baxter County Building Committee meeting
The Baxter County Building Committee will meet Tuesday afternoon at 3 at Jodi Carney’s Office located at 210 W. 7th Street, behind the Mountain Home City Hall and Fire Department. The agenda items includes the purchase of a building.
Resignation, annual reports on Flippin School Board agenda
The Flippin School Board of Education will meet Monday evening at 6 for its regular meeting. Before the meeting, staff pictures will be taken starting at 5. Items on the agenda include reading of the principals reports; the GT annual report to the public; and the annual equity compliance report.
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
2023 proposed budget meetings set for Bull Shoals City Council
For the next eight weeks, the City of Bull Shoals will hold meetings to discuss the 2023 proposed budget. The meetings will be held at the Bull Shoals City Hall on October 17th, 24th, 31st, November 7th, 14th, 21st, and December 1st and will begin 4:30 in the afternoon.
Full day of entertainment for 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot Saturday
Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. This year, the Saturday morning Turkey Trot 5k race has been cancelled, due to minimal interest in the event. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic...
Man arrested after attempted break-in to feed wandering dogs
A Marion County man has been arrested after breaking into a residence to try to feed wandering dogs. 46-year-old Daymon Doshier has been charged with a felony count of residential burglary, and misdemeanor counts of trespassing and public intoxication. On September 21, Marion County officials responded to a call from...
Non-compliant Marion County couple arrested after attempted armed robbery
Two Marion County residents are facing felony charges of aggravated robbery and assault after authorities had to deploy multiple tasers for non-compliance. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called to a residence with a complaint of someone standing outside with a pistol. Upon arrival, they observed 51-year-old John Womack standing by the passenger door of a vehicle. As law enforcement began giving Womack commands to place his hands in the air and step away from the car, he started cursing and not complying with commands, and proceeded to pull a knife out of his pocket. Officers discharged three taser containers without having any effect on Womack.
Baxter Co. man arrested after breaking into ex-wife’s home to see his dog, fighting her relatives
A Baxter County man has been arrested after breaking into his ex-wife’s home, fighting her brother and father and causing damage to the residence. 48-year-old Jayson Lee Cotter was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on a felony charge of residential burglary and misdemeanor counts of third degree battery and criminal mischief after an altercation occurred Oct. 12.
