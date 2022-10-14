Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Administration Mulls Releasing Oil From Strategic Reserve Again To Keep Prices In Check Ahead Of Nov. 8 Polls: Report
Red-hot inflation seen in the aftermath of COVID and Ukraine war is partly blamed on higher energy prices. With the midterm elections less than three weeks away, the Biden administration is set to release oil from emergency reserve, says Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden will likely release additional oil from...
How to vote in the midterm elections in Philadelphia
Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in Philly. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a battleground state where margins of victory are often slim and statewide races depend on turnout — especially in voter-rich Philadelphia. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is critical to deciding whether Democrats or Republicans win a majority in the chamber.How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsKey dates: Oct. 24: The final day to register to vote.Nov. 1 at 5pm: The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in...
Monday's Powerball winning numbers drawn
There are still no winners in the Powerball lottery game following Monday's $480 million drawing. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night.
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record have trimmed a symbolically significant $75 million off annual U.S. military aid to that country
Burlington School District isn’t alone in seeking damages over PCBs
The district said it plans to sue Monsanto over contamination at Burlington High School, but other schools’ and towns’ lawsuits against the multinational corporation have a mixed record. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington School District isn’t alone in seeking damages over PCBs.
Comments / 0