Kentucky State

Axios Philadelphia

How to vote in the midterm elections in Philadelphia

Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in Philly. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a battleground state where margins of victory are often slim and statewide races depend on turnout — especially in voter-rich Philadelphia. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is critical to deciding whether Democrats or Republicans win a majority in the chamber.How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsKey dates: Oct. 24: The final day to register to vote.Nov. 1 at 5pm: The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

