Election Day is Nov. 8. Get ready to cast your ballot with this rundown of how to register, where to vote and what to expect in Philly. Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a battleground state where margins of victory are often slim and statewide races depend on turnout — especially in voter-rich Philadelphia. Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is critical to deciding whether Democrats or Republicans win a majority in the chamber.How to vote in the 2022 midterm electionsKey dates: Oct. 24: The final day to register to vote.Nov. 1 at 5pm: The deadline to apply for an absentee or mail-in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO