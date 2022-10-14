ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens subway station turnstile thief arrested: NYPD

By Aaron Feis, Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8Pi0_0iYiJLi700

Editor’s note: This article was updated with information on the arrest.

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief that trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, has been arrested, police said.

Rene Castellanos, 61, has been arrested on charges of grand larceny, according to police.

The victim, 26, was going through the turnstile at the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station on the M and R lines at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, when Castellanos reached in, prevented the turnstile from fully rotating and squeezed himself in next to the woman, according to authorities and the video.

More Queens News

Using his weight to keep the security mechanism from letting the victim onto the platform, he pinned her inside and grabbed her wallet out of her hand, then fled the station on foot. The victim did not report any injuries from the struggle, officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man hit and killed by subway train in Queens after fight, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) — A man died after being struck by a subway train in Queens Monday, police said. Heriberto Quintana, 48, of Queens, was involved in a fight with a 50-year-old man on the northbound F train platform at the Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway station around 4:45 p.m., police said. Quintana fell onto the tracks […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn stabbing: Boy, 16, critically injured in East Flatbush

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in a stabbing on an East Flatbush street late Monday, according to authorities. The victim and another person were arguing near East 46th Street and Winthrop Street around 10:15 p.m. when the dispute turned physical, police said. The other party stabbed the teen in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project

BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens double shooting leaves 1 man dead, second wounded: NYPD

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A double shooting on a South Richmond Hill street left one man dead and another wounded early Monday, according to authorities. Shots rang out on Atlantic Avenue near 127th Street around 4:10 a.m., prompting a 911 call and sending officers to the scene, officials said. Responding cops found one […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Harlem, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan man is accused of fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in the head in Harlem last month, police said Monday. Tomas Dunn, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Sept. 30 incident, police said. Dunn allegedly shot Saladeen Cochrane near […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Road Rage Driver Shoots, Rear-Ends Victims On Route 1&9: Police

Police in Hudson County were searching for a road rage driver who rear-ended another vehicle and then fired two shots into the windshield over the weekend. The victim, a 27-year-old Rahway man, told Kearny police he had a 29-year-old passenger in his BMW 335, and were in front of a white Dodge Durango had been behind in traffic on Truck Route 1&9 south near Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, local police said.
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy