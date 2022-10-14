Queens subway station turnstile thief arrested: NYPD

Editor’s note: This article was updated with information on the arrest.

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A thief that trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile at a Rego Park subway station and snatched her wallet, has been arrested, police said.

Rene Castellanos, 61, has been arrested on charges of grand larceny, according to police.

The victim, 26, was going through the turnstile at the 63rd Drive – Rego Park station on the M and R lines at around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, when Castellanos reached in, prevented the turnstile from fully rotating and squeezed himself in next to the woman, according to authorities and the video.

Using his weight to keep the security mechanism from letting the victim onto the platform, he pinned her inside and grabbed her wallet out of her hand, then fled the station on foot. The victim did not report any injuries from the struggle, officials said.

