True.Blooded.American
3d ago

the American people were doing perfectly fine before Joe Biden k a m a l a Harris and Nancy Pelosi took over the White House they belong in prison

Timothy Travis
3d ago

people are losing jobs going hungry losing home's cars and family are being broke apart but the trash leftist fake news tells you not to worry right

Bruno G
3d ago

it makes you wonder will banks put a freeze on every ones accounts that they are unable to withdraw money from their accounts? some banks are even asking why are you withdrawing & try to fill out a form on you to give to the government asking you are you working what's is your annual income it happened to me & others I told them none of their business..

