Bay Net
Deadline Tomorrow To Update Voter Information & Advance-Register To Vote In 2022 General Election
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections reminds voters that tomorrow – Oct. 18 – is the deadline to update their registration information online and to register in advance to vote in the 2022 General Election. Voters should review their registration information online or contact...
Bay Net
“A Year Of Growth” For USMSM SMART Building
HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
Bay Net
MDOT Performing Routine Maintenance On TJ Bridge On October 16
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
Bay Net
SMCPS Announces Teen Driver Safety Week For High Schools
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16 – 22, 2022. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will continue efforts to educate young drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts and the dangers associated with distracted driving.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals
Drug Arrest- On October 6, 2022, Dep. Kirscht made contact with Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of Lexington Park, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Curtis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of Trespassing. Curtis was taken into custody and located in Curtis’ possession was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Curtis was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.
