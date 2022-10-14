ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Net

“A Year Of Growth” For USMSM SMART Building

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Saturday, October 15th marks one year since the opening of the Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building in St. Mary’s County. The SMART Building is located at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) campus in the town of California. It...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

MDOT Performing Routine Maintenance On TJ Bridge On October 16

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

SMCPS Announces Teen Driver Safety Week For High Schools

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16 – 22, 2022. St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will continue efforts to educate young drivers about the importance of wearing seatbelts and the dangers associated with distracted driving.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants Served And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest- On October 6, 2022, Dep. Kirscht made contact with Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of Lexington Park, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Curtis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of Trespassing. Curtis was taken into custody and located in Curtis’ possession was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Curtis was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

