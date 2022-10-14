Drug Arrest- On October 6, 2022, Dep. Kirscht made contact with Vicki Marie Curtis, age 45 of Lexington Park, in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Curtis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the charge of Trespassing. Curtis was taken into custody and located in Curtis’ possession was a suspected CDS smoking device containing suspected cocaine residue. Curtis was served the outstanding warrant and charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

