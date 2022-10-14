Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
NBC Miami
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Pops More Than 5% After Chinese EV Maker Forecasts Surging Profits
Shares of Chinese electric carmaker BYD gained more than 5% Tuesday after the company forecast a huge jump in profit for the third quarter. The Warren Buffett backed firmed said late on Monday that net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 is estimated to rise between 333.6% and 365.11% year-on-year.
NBC Miami
10-Year Treasury Yield Hovers Around 4% as Stock Markets Rally on Solid Earnings
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped on Tuesday, but remained close to the 4% mark, as stock markets rallied off the back of strong earnings reports. The 10-year Treasury note was trading about 1 basis point lower at 4.0025% at around 4:30 am E.T. In recent weeks it has surpassed the key 4% level, which it last frequently crossed in 2008, more and more often.
NBC Miami
Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff
Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $19,555.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2.4% higher at $1,328.34. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
NBC Miami
Bank of America CEO Says Latest Spending and Savings Data Show That the U.S. Consumer Is Healthy
Bank of America's customers continue to spend freely, using their credit cards and other payment methods for 10% more transaction volume in September and the first half of October than a year earlier, CEO Brian Moynihan said. Customers' account balances remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early...
3 Painful Crypto Investment Lessons From The Merge
If you bought Ethereum this summer hoping to make a quick profit from The Merge, you need to hear this advice.
NBC Miami
While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step
The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
NBC Miami
British Pound Rises, Bond Yields Fall as UK Overhauls Controversial Tax-Cutting Plans
LONDON — Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday alongside government borrowing prices as U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt rolled back swathes of the government's controversial tax-cutting plans. The yields on long-dated U.K. government bonds, known as gilts, fell following an emergency statement delivered by Hunt. The yield on...
NBC Miami
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
NBC Miami
UK's New Finance Minister Scraps Almost All Planned Tax Cuts in Bid to Appease Markets
LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt used his first Monday on the job to announce that almost all of the controversial tax measures announced by his predecessor would be reversed. The major U-turn includes scrapping the cut for the lowest rate of income tax from 20% to 19%,...
NBC Miami
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
NBC Miami
After Two Years of Shipping Snarls, Things Are Starting to Turn Around
After two years of port congestions and container shortages, disruptions are now easing as Chinese exports slow in light of waning demand from Western economies and softer global economic conditions, logistics data shows. "The retailers and the bigger buyers or shippers are more cautious about the outlook on demand and...
