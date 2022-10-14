ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Continental Resources (CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
NBC Miami

10-Year Treasury Yield Hovers Around 4% as Stock Markets Rally on Solid Earnings

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped on Tuesday, but remained close to the 4% mark, as stock markets rallied off the back of strong earnings reports. The 10-year Treasury note was trading about 1 basis point lower at 4.0025% at around 4:30 am E.T. In recent weeks it has surpassed the key 4% level, which it last frequently crossed in 2008, more and more often.
NBC Miami

Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff

Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
NBC Miami

Bitcoin Is Higher to Start the Week But Continues Holding Sideways Pattern

Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $19,555.00, according to Coin Metrics, while ether traded 2.4% higher at $1,328.34. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on...
NBC Miami

While Global Central Banks Take on Jumbo Hikes, Australia Took a Smaller Step

The Australian central bank's board members said they "recognized the benefits of a smaller increase," according to minutes released from its Oct. 4 meeting. The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.6%, a nine-year high, marking the bank's sixth consecutive hike in its tightening cycle to tame global inflation rates.
NBC Miami

Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week

Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
NBC Miami

After Two Years of Shipping Snarls, Things Are Starting to Turn Around

After two years of port congestions and container shortages, disruptions are now easing as Chinese exports slow in light of waning demand from Western economies and softer global economic conditions, logistics data shows. "The retailers and the bigger buyers or shippers are more cautious about the outlook on demand and...

