NYT columnist worries 'white supremacy' could be replaced by 'lite supremacy' after racist remarks out of LA
New York Times columnist Charlies Blow argued in a piece published Sunday that he worried "white supremacy" was going to be replaced by "lite supremacy."
invisiblepeople.tv
National Implications of LA’s Homeless PIT Count are Bleak
For most of the year, America’s houseless community exists in the shadows, abandoned, isolated, and willfully forgotten. Through surges and storms, homicides and handcuffs, amid crowded streets outside of quarantined cafes, the homeless crisis seeps ever so quietly across the countryside, a barely seen phenomenon swept up in a whirlwind of social justice hashtags.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Katie Porter berated Irvine mayor in texts: 'lecture me' on 'professionalism' and 'see what happens'
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter got into it with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan after she trashed the Irvine police for arresting the man she lives with at her town hall.
yr.media
The Lowdown: It’s Going DOWN in L.A.
Many people think of Los Angeles as a city with fairly progressive leadership, but those assumptions are being *very much* challenged right now in a scandal that has even Biden calling for the city council to resign. CREDITS. Host/Producer: Malachi Segers-Seker. The Lowdown gives you the latest in news, pop...
knock-la.com
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
spectrumnews1.com
Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal
LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
Blink-182 light display rocks Santa Monica Pier
The West Coast's Pacific Wheel, located on the Santa Monica Pier, flashed its 174,000 LED lights Saturday as a drumroll for multi-platinum musical group Blink-182.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
kawc.org
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
The largest mariachi music festival in the United States took place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 33rd annual MARIACHI USA centered a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture. The show honored Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music, and highlighted songs made popular by the legend.
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
coloradoboulevard.net
Marshall Fundamental Celebrates Julia Franco
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. John Marshall Fundamental Secondary School celebrates Julia Franco, a Class of 2022 graduate, for earning a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement® (AP®) Capstone Research Exam in spring 2022. By News Desk. Julia is one of only 306 students in the world to...
nypressnews.com
Protestors camp outside Councilmember Kevin de León’s Eagle Rock home
CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict spoke to some of the people protesting outside de León’s home. They are continuing to demand that the Councilmember resigns from his position on the Los Angeles City Council.
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
‘This is a very sick person’: Mother has no hatred for homeless man who stabbed daughter in North Hollywood
A young woman is recovering at Cedars-Sinai from a brutal random attack by a stranger who was walking past her in broad daylight. The attack happened last Monday in North Hollywood when 24-year-old Kyli Watts was walking on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, allegedly plunged a pair of gardening shears with […]
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
